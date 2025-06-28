Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at EchoPark? Full results from 2025 Focused Health 250

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 has concluded. The 17th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 21. It took place at EchoPark Speedway and lasted two hours, 36 minutes, and 14 seconds.

The Focused Health 250 saw 12 lead changes among multiple different drivers and witnessed nine caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #48 Chevrolet for Big Machine Racing, Nick Sanchez secured his first career Xfinity Series win in Friday’s rain-affected wild race at EchoPark Speedway.

Sanchez emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead after a restart with seven laps to go and then held off the challenge of fellow rookie Carson Kvapil to cross the finish line in P1.

The 24-year-old Miami, Florida, native led the 18 laps and crossed the finish line 0.104 seconds ahead of Kvapil to take the checkered flag. The win marked the second-ever victory for Big Machine Racing in the Xfinity Series.

Meanwhile, Carson Kvapil finished as runner-up, followed by Sam Mayer, Connor Zilisch, and Taylor Gray in the top five. Jesse Love, Aric Almirola, Daniel Dye, Kyle Sieg, and Jeremy Clements completed the top 10.

The defending series champion, Justin Allgaier’s day ended early after being involved in a multi-car wreck on Lap 42.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Focused Health 250 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Focused Health 250 at the EchoPark Speedway:

#48 - Nick Sanchez #1 - Carson Kvapil #41 - Sam Mayer #88 - Connor Zilisch #54 - Taylor Gray #2 - Jesse Love #19 - Aric Almirola #10 - Daniel Dye #28 - Kyle Sieg #51 - Jeremy Clements #26 - Dean Thompson #70 - Leland Honeyman #25 - Harrison Burton #20 - Brandon Jones #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #27 - Jeb Burton #44 - Brennan Poole #35 - Joey Gase #16 - Christian Eckes #45 - Mason Massey #71 - Ryan Ellis #31 - Blaine Perkins #14 - Garrett Smithley #07 - Nick Leitz #5 - Kris Wright #21 - Austin Hill #53 - Mason Maggio #91 - CJ McLaughlin #42 - Anthony Alfredo #39 - Ryan Sieg #7 - Justin Allgaier #00 - Sheldon Creed #8 - Sammy Smith #32 - Katherine Legge #24 - Patrick Staropoli #18 - William Sawalich #4 - Parker Retzlaff #11 - Josh Williams

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to the Chicago Street Course on Saturday, July 5, for the 18th race of the season.

