Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at EchoPark? Full results from 2025 Focused Health 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 28, 2025 11:30 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 has concluded. The 17th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 21. It took place at EchoPark Speedway and lasted two hours, 36 minutes, and 14 seconds.

Ad

The Focused Health 250 saw 12 lead changes among multiple different drivers and witnessed nine caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #48 Chevrolet for Big Machine Racing, Nick Sanchez secured his first career Xfinity Series win in Friday’s rain-affected wild race at EchoPark Speedway.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sanchez emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead after a restart with seven laps to go and then held off the challenge of fellow rookie Carson Kvapil to cross the finish line in P1.

The 24-year-old Miami, Florida, native led the 18 laps and crossed the finish line 0.104 seconds ahead of Kvapil to take the checkered flag. The win marked the second-ever victory for Big Machine Racing in the Xfinity Series.

Meanwhile, Carson Kvapil finished as runner-up, followed by Sam Mayer, Connor Zilisch, and Taylor Gray in the top five. Jesse Love, Aric Almirola, Daniel Dye, Kyle Sieg, and Jeremy Clements completed the top 10.

Ad
Ad

The defending series champion, Justin Allgaier’s day ended early after being involved in a multi-car wreck on Lap 42.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Focused Health 250 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Focused Health 250 at the EchoPark Speedway:

  1. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  2. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  3. #41 - Sam Mayer
  4. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  5. #54 - Taylor Gray
  6. #2 - Jesse Love
  7. #19 - Aric Almirola
  8. #10 - Daniel Dye
  9. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  10. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  11. #26 - Dean Thompson
  12. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  13. #25 - Harrison Burton
  14. #20 - Brandon Jones
  15. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  16. #27 - Jeb Burton
  17. #44 - Brennan Poole
  18. #35 - Joey Gase
  19. #16 - Christian Eckes
  20. #45 - Mason Massey
  21. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  22. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  23. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  24. #07 - Nick Leitz
  25. #5 - Kris Wright
  26. #21 - Austin Hill
  27. #53 - Mason Maggio
  28. #91 - CJ McLaughlin
  29. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  30. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  31. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  32. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  33. #8 - Sammy Smith
  34. #32 - Katherine Legge
  35. #24 - Patrick Staropoli
  36. #18 - William Sawalich
  37. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  38. #11 - Josh Williams

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to the Chicago Street Course on Saturday, July 5, for the 18th race of the season.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications