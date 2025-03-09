Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Final results of 2025 GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 09, 2025 02:24 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series GOVX 200 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series GOVX 200 at Phoenix (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series GOVX 200 has finally concluded. The fourth race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 5 pm ET on Saturday, March 8. It took place at Phoenix Raceway and lasted for two hours, 15 minutes, and 40 seconds.

The GOVX 200 saw 14 lead changes among nine different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #19 Toyota part-time for Joe Gibbs Racing, Aric Almirola won his first race of the season in an overtime thriller at a 1-mile permanent tri-oval-shaped racetrack.

Almirola emerged victorious when he made a dramatic last-lap pass in overtime, making door-to-door contact with Cup Series regular Alex Bowman before finally overtaking him ahead of the checkered flag.

The 40-year-old NASCAR veteran led 25 of 208 laps and crossed the finish line 0.045 seconds ahead of Bowman to take the checkered flag. The win marked the eighth of his Xfinity Series career.

Meanwhile, Alex Bowman, who started on pole and led 50 laps in his first Xfinity start of the season, finished as runner-up, followed by Brandon Jones, Ryan Sieg, and the defending series champion Justin Allgaier in the top five. Taylor Gray, Sam Mayer, Christian Eckes, Jesse Love, and Nick Sanchez completed the top 10.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 GOVX 200 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #19 - Aric Almirola
  2. #17 - Alex Bowman
  3. #20 - Brandon Jones
  4. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  5. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  6. #54 - Taylor Gray
  7. #41 - Sam Mayer
  8. #16 - Christian Eckes
  9. #2 - Jesse Love
  10. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  11. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  12. #11 - Josh Williams
  13. #18 - William Sawalich
  14. #8 - Sammy Smith
  15. #27 - Jeb Burton
  16. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  17. #44 - Brennan Poole
  18. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  19. #10 - Daniel Dye
  20. #25 - Harrison Burton
  21. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  22. #45 - Mason Massey
  23. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  24. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  25. #5 - Kris Wright
  26. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  27. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  28. #53 - Joey Gase
  29. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  30. #07 - Nick Leitz
  31. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  32. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  33. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  34. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  35. #74 - Dawson Cram
  36. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  37. #21 - Austin Hill
  38. #26 - Dean Thompson

Catch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the fifth race of the season on Saturday, March 15.

Edited by Yash Soni
