Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Final results of 2025 GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series GOVX 200 has finally concluded. The fourth race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 5 pm ET on Saturday, March 8. It took place at Phoenix Raceway and lasted for two hours, 15 minutes, and 40 seconds.

Ad

The GOVX 200 saw 14 lead changes among nine different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #19 Toyota part-time for Joe Gibbs Racing, Aric Almirola won his first race of the season in an overtime thriller at a 1-mile permanent tri-oval-shaped racetrack.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Almirola emerged victorious when he made a dramatic last-lap pass in overtime, making door-to-door contact with Cup Series regular Alex Bowman before finally overtaking him ahead of the checkered flag.

The 40-year-old NASCAR veteran led 25 of 208 laps and crossed the finish line 0.045 seconds ahead of Bowman to take the checkered flag. The win marked the eighth of his Xfinity Series career.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Alex Bowman, who started on pole and led 50 laps in his first Xfinity start of the season, finished as runner-up, followed by Brandon Jones, Ryan Sieg, and the defending series champion Justin Allgaier in the top five. Taylor Gray, Sam Mayer, Christian Eckes, Jesse Love, and Nick Sanchez completed the top 10.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 GOVX 200 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway:

Ad

#19 - Aric Almirola #17 - Alex Bowman #20 - Brandon Jones #39 - Ryan Sieg #7 - Justin Allgaier #54 - Taylor Gray #41 - Sam Mayer #16 - Christian Eckes #2 - Jesse Love #48 - Nick Sanchez #4 - Parker Retzlaff #11 - Josh Williams #18 - William Sawalich #8 - Sammy Smith #27 - Jeb Burton #88 - Connor Zilisch #44 - Brennan Poole #28 - Kyle Sieg #10 - Daniel Dye #25 - Harrison Burton #51 - Jeremy Clements #45 - Mason Massey #91 - Josh Bilicki #31 - Blaine Perkins #5 - Kris Wright #1 - Carson Kvapil #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #53 - Joey Gase #14 - Garrett Smithley #07 - Nick Leitz #35 - Greg Van Alst #42 - Anthony Alfredo #71 - Ryan Ellis #70 - Thomas Annunziata #74 - Dawson Cram #00 - Sheldon Creed #21 - Austin Hill #26 - Dean Thompson

Catch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the fifth race of the season on Saturday, March 15.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback