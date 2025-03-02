Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Final results of 2025 Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 has finally concluded. The third race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 2:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 1. It took place at Circuit of the Americas and lasted for two hours, 13 minutes, and 32 seconds.

The Focused Health 250 saw 14 lead changes among nine different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Connor Zilisch won his first race of the season after overcoming a lot of adversity and mistakes on his path in the Focused Health 250 at COTA.

Zilisch emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead for the final time on Lap 56 of 65 from his teammate Carson Kvapil and then held off NASCAR Cup Series regular William Byron on the final lap to win at the 2.4-mile, 17-turn circuit.

The 18-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, led race-high 26 laps and crossed the finish line 1.639 seconds ahead of Byron to take the checkered flag. The win marked the second of his young Xfinity Series career.

Meanwhile, William Byron finished as runner-up, followed by Sam Mayer, Austin Hill, and Christian Eckes. Jesse Love, Taylor Gray, Cup Series regular Ross Chastain, William Sawalich, and Blaine Perkins completed the top 10.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Focused Health 250 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas:

#88 - Connor Zilisch #17 - William Byron #41 - Sam Mayer #21 - Austin Hill #16 - Christian Eckes #2 - Jesse Love #54 - Taylor Gray #9 - Ross Chastain #18 - William Sawalich #31 - Blaine Perkins #8 - Sammy Smith #00 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Riley Herbst #07 - Alex Labbe #11 - Josh Williams #71 - Ryan Ellis #10 - Daniel Dye #26 - Dean Thompson #39 - Ryan Sieg #44 - Brennan Poole #42 - Anthony Alfredo #91 - Josh Bilicki #1 - Carson Kvapil #48 - Nick Sanchez #27 - Jeb Burton #32 - Austin Green #28 - Kyle Sieg #51 - Jeremy Clements #7 - Justin Allgaier #20 - Brandon Jones #24 - Corey Heim #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #5 - Kris Wright #53 - Sage Karam #25 - Harrison Burton #50 - Preston Pardus #35 - Baltazar Leguizamon #14 - Carson Hocevar

Catch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Phoenix Raceway for the fourth race of the season on Saturday, March 8.

