Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Final results of 2025 Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 02, 2025 03:18 GMT
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series race results at COTA (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 has finally concluded. The third race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 2:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 1. It took place at Circuit of the Americas and lasted for two hours, 13 minutes, and 32 seconds.

The Focused Health 250 saw 14 lead changes among nine different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Connor Zilisch won his first race of the season after overcoming a lot of adversity and mistakes on his path in the Focused Health 250 at COTA.

Zilisch emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead for the final time on Lap 56 of 65 from his teammate Carson Kvapil and then held off NASCAR Cup Series regular William Byron on the final lap to win at the 2.4-mile, 17-turn circuit.

The 18-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, led race-high 26 laps and crossed the finish line 1.639 seconds ahead of Byron to take the checkered flag. The win marked the second of his young Xfinity Series career.

Meanwhile, William Byron finished as runner-up, followed by Sam Mayer, Austin Hill, and Christian Eckes. Jesse Love, Taylor Gray, Cup Series regular Ross Chastain, William Sawalich, and Blaine Perkins completed the top 10.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Focused Health 250 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas:

  1. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  2. #17 - William Byron
  3. #41 - Sam Mayer
  4. #21 - Austin Hill
  5. #16 - Christian Eckes
  6. #2 - Jesse Love
  7. #54 - Taylor Gray
  8. #9 - Ross Chastain
  9. #18 - William Sawalich
  10. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  11. #8 - Sammy Smith
  12. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  13. #19 - Riley Herbst
  14. #07 - Alex Labbe
  15. #11 - Josh Williams
  16. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  17. #10 - Daniel Dye
  18. #26 - Dean Thompson
  19. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  20. #44 - Brennan Poole
  21. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  22. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  23. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  24. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  25. #27 - Jeb Burton
  26. #32 - Austin Green
  27. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  28. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  29. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  30. #20 - Brandon Jones
  31. #24 - Corey Heim
  32. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  33. #5 - Kris Wright
  34. #53 - Sage Karam
  35. #25 - Harrison Burton
  36. #50 - Preston Pardus
  37. #35 - Baltazar Leguizamon
  38. #14 - Carson Hocevar

Catch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Phoenix Raceway for the fourth race of the season on Saturday, March 8.

Edited by Yash Soni
