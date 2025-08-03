Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Iowa? Full results from 2025 HyVee Perks 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 03, 2025 10:55 GMT
Syndication: The Des Moines Register - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series race results at Iowa (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250 concluded on Saturday, August 2. The 22nd race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 4:30 p.m. ET. It took place at the Iowa Speedway and lasted two hours, 29 minutes, and 26 seconds.

The HyVee Perks 250 saw 13 lead changes among eight drivers and witnessed nine caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #41 Ford for the Hass Factory Team, Sam Mayer secured his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at the Iowa Speedway.

Mayer emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from polesitter Jesse Love on Lap 223 before Brandon Jones spun in oil from Matt DiBenedetto’s Chevrolet and maintained it the rest of the way to cross the finish line in P1.

The 22-year-old Franklin, Wisconsin, native led 28 of the race’s 250 laps and crossed the finish line 3.289 seconds ahead of Love Mayer to take the checkered flag. The result marked his eighth of his career in the series.

Meanwhile, Jesse Love finished as runner-up, followed by Cup Series regular Ross Chastain, rookie Connor Zilisch, and Harrison Burton in the top five. Carson Hocevar, Sheldon Creed, Ryan Sieg, Carson Kvapil, and Christian Eckes completed the top 10.

The defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, finished 16th in the 38-driver field.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 HyVee Perks 250 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 HyVee Perks 250 at the Iowa Speedway:

  1. #41 - Sam Mayer
  2. #2 - Jesse Love
  3. #9 - Ross Chastain
  4. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  5. #25 - Harrison Burton
  6. #11 - Carson Hocevar
  7. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  8. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  9. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  10. #16 - Christian Eckes
  11. #18 - William Sawalich
  12. #19 - Justin Bonsignore
  13. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  14. #21 - Austin Dillon
  15. #8 - Sammy Smith
  16. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  17. #54 - Taylor Gray
  18. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  19. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  20. #44 - Brennan Poole
  21. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  22. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  23. #20 - Brandon Jones
  24. #17 - Corey Day
  25. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  26. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  27. #53 - Joey Gase
  28. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  29. #27 - Jeb Burton
  30. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  31. #26 - Dean Thompson
  32. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  33. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  34. #35 - Tyler Tomassi
  35. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  36. #10 - Daniel Dye
  37. #45 - Mason Massey
  38. #74 - Dawson Cram

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at The Glen for the next race, the Mission 200 At The Glen, on Saturday, August 9.

