Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Iowa? Full results from 2025 HyVee Perks 250

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250 concluded on Saturday, August 2. The 22nd race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 4:30 p.m. ET. It took place at the Iowa Speedway and lasted two hours, 29 minutes, and 26 seconds.The HyVee Perks 250 saw 13 lead changes among eight drivers and witnessed nine caution flags.Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?Driving the #41 Ford for the Hass Factory Team, Sam Mayer secured his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at the Iowa Speedway.Mayer emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from polesitter Jesse Love on Lap 223 before Brandon Jones spun in oil from Matt DiBenedetto’s Chevrolet and maintained it the rest of the way to cross the finish line in P1.The 22-year-old Franklin, Wisconsin, native led 28 of the race’s 250 laps and crossed the finish line 3.289 seconds ahead of Love Mayer to take the checkered flag. The result marked his eighth of his career in the series.Meanwhile, Jesse Love finished as runner-up, followed by Cup Series regular Ross Chastain, rookie Connor Zilisch, and Harrison Burton in the top five. Carson Hocevar, Sheldon Creed, Ryan Sieg, Carson Kvapil, and Christian Eckes completed the top 10.The defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, finished 16th in the 38-driver field.NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 HyVee Perks 250 final results exploredHere are the final results of the 2025 HyVee Perks 250 at the Iowa Speedway:#41 - Sam Mayer#2 - Jesse Love#9 - Ross Chastain#88 - Connor Zilisch#25 - Harrison Burton#11 - Carson Hocevar#00 - Sheldon Creed#39 - Ryan Sieg#1 - Carson Kvapil#16 - Christian Eckes#18 - William Sawalich#19 - Justin Bonsignore#4 - Parker Retzlaff#21 - Austin Dillon#8 - Sammy Smith#7 - Justin Allgaier#54 - Taylor Gray#28 - Kyle Sieg#48 - Nick Sanchez#44 - Brennan Poole#91 - Josh Bilicki#51 - Jeremy Clements#20 - Brandon Jones#17 - Corey Day#71 - Ryan Ellis#42 - Anthony Alfredo#53 - Joey Gase#31 - Blaine Perkins#27 - Jeb Burton#07 - Patrick Emerling#26 - Dean Thompson#70 - Thomas Annunziata#14 - Garrett Smithley#35 - Tyler Tomassi#99 - Matt DiBenedetto#10 - Daniel Dye#45 - Mason Massey#74 - Dawson CramThe 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at The Glen for the next race, the Mission 200 At The Glen, on Saturday, August 9.