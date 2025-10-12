Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Las Vegas? Full results from 2025 Focused Health 302

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 12, 2025 11:30 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Focused Health 302 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 302 results at Las Vegas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Focused Health 302, concluded on Saturday, October 11. The 30th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 7:30 p.m. ET. It took place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and lasted two hours, 13 minutes, and 31 seconds.

The Focused Health 302 featured 15 lead changes among different drivers and was marked by four caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, Aric Almirola secured his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in a thrilling race at Las Vegas’s 1.5-mile-long track.

Almirola emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from the season’s most dominant driver, Connor Zilisch, with nine laps to go and then held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1. The win marked his 10th career win in the series.

The 41-year-old driver from Fort Walton Beach, Florida, led a race-high 107 of the 201 laps and crossed the finish line 0.696 seconds ahead of Zilisch to take the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, Connor Zilisch finished runner-up, followed by the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, Corey Day, and Nick Sanchez in the top five. Jesse Love, Ryan Sieg, Taylor Gray, Sam Mayer, and Austin Hill completed the top 10.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Focused Health 302 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Focused Health 302 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #19 - Aric Almirola (OP)
  2. #88 - Connor Zilisch (P) (R)
  3. #7 - Justin Allgaier (P)
  4. #17 - Corey Day
  5. #48 - Nick Sanchez (R)
  6. #2 - Jesse Love (P)
  7. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  8. #54 - Taylor Gray (R)
  9. #41 - Sam Mayer (P)
  10. #21 - Austin Hill (OP)
  11. #00 - Sheldon Creed (P)
  12. #18 - William Sawalich (R)
  13. #20 - Brandon Jones (P)
  14. #25 - Harrison Burton
  15. #1 - Carson Kvapil (P) (R)
  16. #11 - Daniel Hemric (i)
  17. #10 - Daniel Dye (R)
  18. #16 - Christian Eckes (R)
  19. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  20. #8 - Sammy Smith (P)
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #24 - Trevor Bayne (i)
  23. #91 - Josh Williams
  24. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  25. #44 - Brennan Poole
  26. #27 - Jeb Burton
  27. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  28. #26 - Dean Thompson (R)
  29. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  31. #32 - Austin Green
  32. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  33. #35 - Mason Maggio
  34. #07 - Nick Leitz
  35. #53 - Joey Gase
  36. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  37. #45 - Mason Massey
  38. #70 - Thomas Annunziata

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, October 18, for the fifth race of the playoffs.

