Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Martinsville? Full results from 2025 IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series, IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250, concluded on Saturday, October 25. The 32nd race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 7:30 p.m. ET. It took place at the Martinsville Speedway and lasted two hours, six minutes, and 30 seconds.The IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 featured 11 lead changes among different drivers and was marked by nine caution flags.Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?Driving the #54 Chevrolet for Joe Gibbs Racing, Taylor Gray secured his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Martinsville’s 0.526-mile short track.Gray emerged victorious in a late-race battle when he pulled away from playoff contender Sammy Smith after an overtime restart on Lap 252 and stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1.The 20-year-old driver from Artesia, New Mexico, led 52 laps and crossed the finish line 0.344 seconds ahead of Smith to take the checkered flag.Meanwhile, Sammy Smith finished runner-up, followed by Brandon Jones, Sheldon Creed, and Aric Almirola in the top five. Jeb Burton, Sam Mayer, Dean Thompson, Connor Zilisch, and Justin Bonsignore completed the top 10.Carson Kvapil and Jesse Love join the defending series champion Justin Allgaier and Connor Zilisch in the Championship 4 event, which is set to be held at Phoenix Raceway next month.NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 final results exploredHere are the final results of the 2025 IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at the Martinsville Speedway:#54 - Taylor Gray ##8 - Sammy Smith (P)#20 - Brandon Jones (P)#00 - Sheldon Creed (P)#19 - Aric Almirola (P)#27 - Jeb Burton#41 - Sam Mayer (P)#26 - Dean Thompson#88 - Connor Zilisch # (P)#18 - Justin Bonsignore#25 - Harrison Burton#21 - Austin Hill (P)#17 - Corey Day#91 - Myatt Snider#39 - Ryan Sieg#42 - Anthony Alfredo#24 - Patrick Staropoli#1 - Carson Kvapil # (P)#48 - Nick Sanchez ##31 - Blaine Perkins#28 - Kyle Sieg#71 - Ryan Ellis#2 - Jesse Love (P)#32 - Austin Green#99 - Connor Mosack(i)#7 - Justin Allgaier (P)#16 - Christian Eckes ##45 - Josh Williams#4 - Parker Retzlaff#14 - Garrett Smithley#07 - Brad Perez#53 - Mason Maggio#10 - Daniel Dye ##51 - Jeremy Clements#11 - Brenden Queen#44 - Brennan Poole#35 - Takuma Koga#70 - Thomas AnnunziataThe 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 1, for the Championship 4 race.