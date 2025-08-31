  • NASCAR
Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Portland? Full results from 2025 Pacific Office Automation 147

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 31, 2025 11:30 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 concluded on Saturday, August 30. The 24th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 7:30 p.m. ET. It took place at the Portland International Raceway and lasted two hours, 18 minutes, and 15 seconds.

The Pacific Office Automation 147 saw two lead changes between two drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Connor Zilisch secured his eighth win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in overtime at Portland’s road course. The win total is the best by any rookie driver in the series.

Trending

Zilisch dominated the race, sweeping both stages from pole, and survived overtime to cross the finish line in P1. The win marked Zilisch’s eighth career win in the series.

The 19-year-old driver from Charlotte, North Carolina, led 70 of the race’s 78 laps and crossed the finish line 1.572 seconds ahead of the three fellow rookies William Sawalich, Nick Sanchez, and Christian Eckes to take the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, William Sawalich finished runner-up, followed by Nick Sanchez, Christian Eckes, and Austin Hill in the top five. Carson Kvapil, Jeb Burton, Austin Green, Blaine Perkins, and Jesse Love completed the top 10.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Pacific Office Automation 147 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Pacific Office Automation 147 at the Portland International Raceway:

  1. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  2. #18 - William Sawalich
  3. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #16 - Christian Eckes
  5. #21 - Austin Hill
  6. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  7. #27 - Jeb Burton
  8. #32 - Austin Green
  9. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  10. #2 - Jesse Love
  11. #10 - Daniel Dye
  12. #25 - Harrison Burton
  13. #44 - Brennan Poole
  14. #54 - Taylor Gray
  15. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  16. #41 - Sam Mayer
  17. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  18. #20 - Brandon Jones
  19. #28 - Joey Hand
  20. #24 - Alon Day
  21. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  22. #8 - Sammy Smith
  23. #91 - Josh Williams
  24. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  25. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  26. #53 - Kyle Sieg
  27. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  28. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  29. #35 - Takuma Koga
  30. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  31. #19 - Jack Perkins
  32. #26 - Dean Thompson
  33. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  34. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  35. #11 - Will Brown
  36. #07 - Alex Labbe
  37. #45 - Vicente Salas

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, September 6, for the final race of the regular season.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

