Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Portland? Full results from 2025 Pacific Office Automation 147

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 concluded on Saturday, August 30. The 24th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 7:30 p.m. ET. It took place at the Portland International Raceway and lasted two hours, 18 minutes, and 15 seconds.The Pacific Office Automation 147 saw two lead changes between two drivers and witnessed four caution flags.Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?Driving the #88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Connor Zilisch secured his eighth win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in overtime at Portland’s road course. The win total is the best by any rookie driver in the series.Zilisch dominated the race, sweeping both stages from pole, and survived overtime to cross the finish line in P1. The win marked Zilisch’s eighth career win in the series.The 19-year-old driver from Charlotte, North Carolina, led 70 of the race’s 78 laps and crossed the finish line 1.572 seconds ahead of the three fellow rookies William Sawalich, Nick Sanchez, and Christian Eckes to take the checkered flag.Meanwhile, William Sawalich finished runner-up, followed by Nick Sanchez, Christian Eckes, and Austin Hill in the top five. Carson Kvapil, Jeb Burton, Austin Green, Blaine Perkins, and Jesse Love completed the top 10.NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Pacific Office Automation 147 final results exploredHere are the final results of the 2025 Pacific Office Automation 147 at the Portland International Raceway:#88 - Connor Zilisch#18 - William Sawalich#48 - Nick Sanchez#16 - Christian Eckes#21 - Austin Hill#1 - Carson Kvapil#27 - Jeb Burton#32 - Austin Green#31 - Blaine Perkins#2 - Jesse Love#10 - Daniel Dye#25 - Harrison Burton#44 - Brennan Poole#54 - Taylor Gray#7 - Justin Allgaier#41 - Sam Mayer#51 - Jeremy Clements#20 - Brandon Jones#28 - Joey Hand#24 - Alon Day#71 - Ryan Ellis#8 - Sammy Smith#91 - Josh Williams#39 - Ryan Sieg#14 - Garrett Smithley#53 - Kyle Sieg#00 - Sheldon Creed#70 - Thomas Annunziata#35 - Takuma Koga#4 - Parker Retzlaff#19 - Jack Perkins#26 - Dean Thompson#42 - Anthony Alfredo#99 - Matt DiBenedetto#11 - Will Brown#07 - Alex Labbe#45 - Vicente SalasThe 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, September 6, for the final race of the regular season.