Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Talladega? Full results from 2025 Ag-Pro 300

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 has concluded. The 11th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 26. It took place at Talladega Superspeedway and lasted for two hours, 10 minutes, and 31 seconds.

The Ag-Pro 300 saw 26 lead changes among 15 different drivers and witnessed multiple caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #21 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, Austin Hill secured his third win of the Xfinity season at Talladega under caution.

Hill survived in a three-wide photo finish at Talladega, edging ahead of Jeb Burton and his teammate Jesse Love when the caution came out on the final lap.

Rookie Connor Zilisch was leading on the final lap, and Love made contact with the rear of Zilisch’s car. As a result, his car lost control and slammed into the inside SAFER barrier on the backstretch.

The 31-year-old Hill led 19 laps and took home his ninth superspeedway victory, making him the all-time winningest driver on a drafting track and breaking a tie he had with NASCAR legend the late Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart. It also marked Hill’s 13th career win in the series.

Meanwhile, Jeb Burton finished as runner-up, followed by last year’s winner of the event, Jesse Love, the defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, and Matt DiBenedetto in the top five. Anthony Alfredo, Blaine Perkins, Harrison Burton, Sheldon Creed, and Daniel Dye completed the top 10.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Ag-Pro 300 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Ag-Pro 300 at the Talladega Superspeedway:

#21 - Austin Hill #27 - Jeb Burton #2 - Jesse Love #7 - Justin Allgaier #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #42 - Anthony Alfredo #31 - Blaine Perkins #25 - Harrison Burton #00 - Sheldon Creed #10 - Daniel Dye #54 - Taylor Gray #07 - Patrick Emerling #70 - Leland Honeyman #41 - Sam Mayer #48 - Nick Sanchez #71 - Ryan Ellis #1 - Carson Kvapil #26 - Dean Thompson #44 - Brennan Poole #91 - Jesse Iwuji #53 - Joey Gase #66 - Mason Maggio #28 - Kyle Sieg #5 - Kris Wright #16 - Christian Eckes #51 - Jeremy Clements #88 - Connor Zilisch #20 - Brandon Jones #11 - Josh Williams #45 - Caesar Bacarella #8 - Sammy Smith #24 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #19 - Aric Almirola #32 - Katherine Legge #35 - Greg Van Alst #39 - Ryan Sieg #18 - William Sawalich #4 - Parker Retzlaff

Catch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Texas Motor Speedway for the 12th race of the season on Saturday, May 3.

