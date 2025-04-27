Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Talladega? Full results from 2025 Ag-Pro 300

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 27, 2025 02:48 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 has concluded. The 11th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 26. It took place at Talladega Superspeedway and lasted for two hours, 10 minutes, and 31 seconds.

The Ag-Pro 300 saw 26 lead changes among 15 different drivers and witnessed multiple caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #21 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, Austin Hill secured his third win of the Xfinity season at Talladega under caution.

Hill survived in a three-wide photo finish at Talladega, edging ahead of Jeb Burton and his teammate Jesse Love when the caution came out on the final lap.

Rookie Connor Zilisch was leading on the final lap, and Love made contact with the rear of Zilisch’s car. As a result, his car lost control and slammed into the inside SAFER barrier on the backstretch.

The 31-year-old Hill led 19 laps and took home his ninth superspeedway victory, making him the all-time winningest driver on a drafting track and breaking a tie he had with NASCAR legend the late Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart. It also marked Hill’s 13th career win in the series.

Meanwhile, Jeb Burton finished as runner-up, followed by last year’s winner of the event, Jesse Love, the defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, and Matt DiBenedetto in the top five. Anthony Alfredo, Blaine Perkins, Harrison Burton, Sheldon Creed, and Daniel Dye completed the top 10.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Ag-Pro 300 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Ag-Pro 300 at the Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #21 - Austin Hill
  2. #27 - Jeb Burton
  3. #2 - Jesse Love
  4. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  5. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  6. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  7. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  8. #25 - Harrison Burton
  9. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  10. #10 - Daniel Dye
  11. #54 - Taylor Gray
  12. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  13. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  14. #41 - Sam Mayer
  15. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  16. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  17. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  18. #26 - Dean Thompson
  19. #44 - Brennan Poole
  20. #91 - Jesse Iwuji
  21. #53 - Joey Gase
  22. #66 - Mason Maggio
  23. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  24. #5 - Kris Wright
  25. #16 - Christian Eckes
  26. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  27. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  28. #20 - Brandon Jones
  29. #11 - Josh Williams
  30. #45 - Caesar Bacarella
  31. #8 - Sammy Smith
  32. #24 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  33. #19 - Aric Almirola
  34. #32 - Katherine Legge
  35. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  36. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  37. #18 - William Sawalich
  38. #4 - Parker Retzlaff

Catch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Texas Motor Speedway for the 12th race of the season on Saturday, May 3.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
