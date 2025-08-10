Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Watkins Glen? Full results from 2025 Mission 200 at The Glen

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen concluded on Saturday, August 9. The 23rd race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 3 p.m. ET. It took place at the Watkins Glen International and lasted two hours, 26 minutes, and 49 seconds.The Mission 200 at The Glen saw 17 lead changes among multiple drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?Driving the #88 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, Connor Zilisch secured his sixth win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at the Watkins Glen International.Zilisch emerged victorious when he held off Sam Mayer on the final restart of the race and then stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1.The 19-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native led 60 of the race’s 82 laps and crossed the finish line 2.326 seconds ahead of Sam Mayer to take the checkered flag. The result marked his seventh career win in the series.To celebrate the win in victory lane, Zilisch climbed out of the cockpit, but the rookie fell from his car and immediately was transported to the infield care center on a stretcher.Meanwhile, Sam Mayer finished runner-up, followed by Sammy Smith, Austin Hill, and Carson Kvapil in the top-five.The defending series champion Justin Allgaier, Austin Green, Christian Eckes, Brandon Jones, and Harrison Burton completed the top 10.NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Mission 200 at The Glen final results exploredHere are the final results of the 2025 Mission 200 at The Glen at the Watkins Glen International:#88 - Connor Zilisch#41 - Sam Mayer#8 - Sammy Smith#21 - Austin Hill#1 - Carson Kvapil#7 - Justin Allgaier#32 - Austin Green#16 - Christian Eckes#20 - Brandon Jones#25 - Harrison Burton#24 - Kaz Grala#44 - Brennan Poole#26 - Dean Thompson#2 - Jesse Love#51 - Jeremy Clements#27 - Jeb Burton#10 - Daniel Dye#54 - Taylor Gray#45 - Stefan Parsons#53 - Austin J Hill#35 - Glen Reen#4 - Parker Retzlaff#31 - Blaine Perkins#48 - Nick Sanchez#11 - Michael McDowell#18 - William Sawalich#91 - Josh Bilicki#39 - Ryan Sieg#71 - Ryan Ellis#28 - Kyle Sieg#9 - Shane Van Gisbergen#42 - Anthony Alfredo#99 - Matt DiBenedetto#07 - Preston Pardus#00 - Sheldon Creed#19 - Riley Herbst#70 - Thomas Annunziata#14 - Garrett SmithleyThe 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at Daytona International Speedway for the next race, the Wawa 250, on Saturday, August 23.