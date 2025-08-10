Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Watkins Glen? Full results from 2025 Mission 200 at The Glen

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 10, 2025 11:30 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen concluded on Saturday, August 9. The 23rd race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 3 p.m. ET. It took place at the Watkins Glen International and lasted two hours, 26 minutes, and 49 seconds.

The Mission 200 at The Glen saw 17 lead changes among multiple drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #88 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, Connor Zilisch secured his sixth win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at the Watkins Glen International.

Zilisch emerged victorious when he held off Sam Mayer on the final restart of the race and then stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1.

The 19-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native led 60 of the race’s 82 laps and crossed the finish line 2.326 seconds ahead of Sam Mayer to take the checkered flag. The result marked his seventh career win in the series.

To celebrate the win in victory lane, Zilisch climbed out of the cockpit, but the rookie fell from his car and immediately was transported to the infield care center on a stretcher.

Meanwhile, Sam Mayer finished runner-up, followed by Sammy Smith, Austin Hill, and Carson Kvapil in the top-five.

The defending series champion Justin Allgaier, Austin Green, Christian Eckes, Brandon Jones, and Harrison Burton completed the top 10.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Mission 200 at The Glen final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Mission 200 at The Glen at the Watkins Glen International:

  1. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  2. #41 - Sam Mayer
  3. #8 - Sammy Smith
  4. #21 - Austin Hill
  5. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #32 - Austin Green
  8. #16 - Christian Eckes
  9. #20 - Brandon Jones
  10. #25 - Harrison Burton
  11. #24 - Kaz Grala
  12. #44 - Brennan Poole
  13. #26 - Dean Thompson
  14. #2 - Jesse Love
  15. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  16. #27 - Jeb Burton
  17. #10 - Daniel Dye
  18. #54 - Taylor Gray
  19. #45 - Stefan Parsons
  20. #53 - Austin J Hill
  21. #35 - Glen Reen
  22. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  23. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  25. #11 - Michael McDowell
  26. #18 - William Sawalich
  27. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  28. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  29. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  31. #9 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  32. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  33. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  34. #07 - Preston Pardus
  35. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  36. #19 - Riley Herbst
  37. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  38. #14 - Garrett Smithley

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at Daytona International Speedway for the next race, the Wawa 250, on Saturday, August 23.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda

