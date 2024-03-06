Who was Zach Brewer? 3-time dash series winner dies at the age of 44

Prominent Southern Modified Division racer and multi-time Goody's Dash Series winner Zach Brewer tragically passed away at the age of 44. Follow along as we explore the whereabouts of the late driver.

Zach was born on 29 November 1979 in Winston-Salem. He stepped foot in the racing world shortly after graduating from the North Davidson High School in his hometown. Brewer was married to his partner Kimberly and had a daughter, Avery.

Zach Brewer boasted an impressive racing career. While not a player of stock car racing's biggest leagues, he made his name in the NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour.

Most recently competing in the SMART Modified Tour, Brewer secured a fifth-place finish in the 2023 Warrior 100 at Caraway Speedway, his best result in the series.

Brewer was also a three-time winner in the NASCAR Goody’s Dash Series which ran several years ago. His first Bowman Gray Stadium NASCAR Modified division win came in 2022.

Promoters voice their support towards Zach Brewer and family

Gray Garrison, promoter of one of NASCAR's oldest weekly racing series, fondly remembered Brewer as someone who embodied the true spirit of camaraderie in the racing community. He stated (via Winston-Salem Journal):

"He didn't race a lot over here in recent years, but he was here every weekend helping on somebody's pit crew or even as a spotter. He loved coming over here every week and you would see him at the track in some capacity. He just loved racing and wanted to be here for the action."

"Our heart goes out to their entire family and everyone in the Modified community," he added. "Zach was a true competitor with a lot of fire and tenacity, but outside of the car, he was very humble and a great family man. We will all miss his wonderful smile and laugh and are appreciative of the time we all spent together at the racetrack.

Meanwhile, Chris Williams, Director of the SMART Modified Tour, highlighted Zach Brewer's competitive spirit and dedication to his family. He said in a statement (via SMART Modified Tour):

"On behalf of the SMART Modified Tour, we offer our most sincere condolences to Zach’s beloved wife Kimberly, daughter Avery and their family. Our heart goes out to their entire family and everyone in the Modified community. Zach was a true competitor, with a lot of fire and tenacity, but outside of the car, he was very humble and a great family man. We will all miss his wonderful smile and laugh and are appreciative of the times we all spent together at the race track."