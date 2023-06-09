Why is Bristol Motor Speedway famous? Exploring history of the NASCAR venue

Host to two of the most awaited events of the NASCAR Cup Series season, the Bristol Motor Speedway is to NASCAR what brisket is to the state of Texas.

The 0.5-mile-long short track in Tennessee is loved by the fans and renowned the world over for its simplistic yet enthralling appeal. It has played host to many great races in stock car racing in the past.

Formerly known as Bristol International Raceway, "The World's Fastest Half Mile" is known for its steeply banked corners. It also consists of an all concrete surface and seating for the fans akin to a football stadium.

Bristol Motor Speedway has managed to bring fans all the more closer to the spectacle of racing since it opened in the year 1961. The track has continued to grow in popularity over time.

Since its inception, the short track has become one of the most famous tracks that NASCAR visits. It is also the country's fourth largest sports venue with seating for 146,000 fans.

The facility in the current day and age of the sport is host to not only the classic Bass Pro Shops Night Race in the fall, but also the Food City Dirt Race in the Cup Series.

Drivers are seen trying to tame the 28° banking on two completely different surfaces during a season. The high banking has also kept speeds up as compared to other NASCAR short tracks.

All these aspects sum up what is one of the most famous and revered tracks in the history of the sport, both in its concrete as well as dirt guise.

Did Bristol Motor Speedway appear in the Disney animated movie CARS?

The Bristol Motor Speedway was not officially showcased in the Disney/Pixar animated movie CARS. However, the movie's director and NASCAR fan John Lasseter modelled the track used in the film's opening scene after "The Last Great Coloseum."

CARS has gone on to become a cult classic between people of varied backgrounds and ages. It showcased the 0.5-mile track as a 1-mile-long oval.

Apart from being the inspiration behind a movie, Bristol Motor Speedway also holds a record for the longest crowd wave in the Guinness Books of World Records .

There is thus plenty of folklore attached to the track along with high-octane racing action all throughout the year. The stadium-style track also contains a high-speed, steeply banked concrete layout.

As a result, it is not difficult to see why Bristol Motor Speedway remains one of the most popular and famous venues to visit for NASCAR fans.

Poll : 0 votes