Why Chase Elliott is the biggest loser after Richmond despite a playoff spot

Chase Elliott had a torrid weekend at the Richmond Raceway, as he was classified 38th in the results chart after starting inside the top five. Though he did not have to worry about making it through to the playoffs, a concern that several Cup Series drivers have, there were much bigger things at stake around the quarter-mile oval, which made the No. 9 driver the biggest loser from the race.

Firstly, Elliott is now out of contention for the regular-season championship. While many do not consider the regular-season championship to be more than a nominal trophy, it has substantial value in the postseason, as it carries 15 additional playoff points along with it.

With William Byron mounting an unsurpassable 68-point lead, this title is now out of bounds. The 2022 regular-season championship is Elliott's sole regular-season trophy for now.

On the other hand, the 29-year-old faced his first DNF of the year. His impressive 27-race finishing streak came to an end, which resulted in him only bagging a solitary point from the race weekend.

All the while, his competitors secured top-10 results, allowing Denny Hamlin to claw back the disadvantage down to five markers behind the HMS driver. Making the following round at Daytona Speedway is crucial for him, as he could fall to as low as fourth/fifth and lose considerable bonus playoff points, from 10 down to six points.

Moreover, the No. 9 crew's strategy offset also went in vain with his crash on lap 198. Thus, Chase Elliott lost a multi-faceted battle at the Richmond Raceway, where his rivals thrived.

What was Chase Elliott's reaction to claiming his first DNF of the season?

Chase Elliott ahead of the qualifying for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Iowa Speedway - Source: Imagn

Chase Elliott was looking to bounce back from a dismal race at Watkins Glen. His last top-10 finish came back at Dover and was eyeing out the Richmond track, where the No. 9 car has scored six top-five finishes.

But, coming off as the de facto loser from the "big one" on lap 198, he said, via Yahoo Sports:

"I have no idea what happened. I saw them crashing and were all stacking up, trying to get stopped. After the wreck was over, I thought we were done wrecking and I was just trying to squeak by. I guess somebody didn't know I was down there. I guess Kyle didn't know I was to the left.

"Whoever was next to me [Zane Smith] and myself were trying to get through the accident, and we were coming through there at a decent rate. Unfortunately, Kyle just didn't know that we were on the bottom. Hate that. We had a good start to the night, and it slowly unraveled until it finally fell apart."

Meanwhile, all is not lost for Elliott, as he could make a bold change of fortune in the playoffs, as he readies for his eighth postseason appearance.

