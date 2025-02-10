Why is the Daytona 500 referred to as NASCAR’s Super Bowl? All you need to know

The Daytona 500 is called NASCAR's Super Bowl because it's the sport's biggest and most prestigious race. Unlike the NFL's Super Bowl, which concludes the season, the Daytona 500 opens NASCAR’s season and has taken place on Presidents Day weekend in 51 of its 66 years, including 48 of the last 54. The first Daytona 500 ran in 1959, eight years before the first Super Bowl in 1967.

The scheduling of the two events has grown more complex over the years. Both follow closely after one another, with the Super Bowl concluding a week before the NASCAR season opener, the Daytona 500.

The 2025 Super Bowl concluded on February 9 and the Philadelphia Eagles were crowned as the winners. This will now be followed by the Daytona 500 scheduled to take place on February 16. However, if the NFL expands to 18 regular-season games, the Super Bowl could permanently move to Presidents Day weekend, forcing NASCAR to reconsider its standard date (sourced via NBC).

The connection between these events goes further than scheduling—they are hugely popular and attract millions of viewers. When Super Bowl ratings go up, Daytona’s viewership often increases too.

Fox’s broadcasts show that when the Super Bowl draws more viewers, Daytona’s ratings often take a hike as well. In 2002, Daytona viewership increased to 18.78 million from 17.08 million. As sourced via Forbes, similar jumps were evident in 2005 (18.69 million from 17.8 million), 2008 (17.75 million from 17.53 million), 2011 (15.6 million from 13.29 million), and 2017 (11.96 million from 11.32 million). This suggests that the excitement and audience engagement from the Super Bowl often carry over to NASCAR’s Daytona 500.

Highlighting the importance of winning the Daytona 500, Joe Gibbs, an NFL coach turned NASCAR team owner, said, via bleacherreport:

"It shows how hard professional sports are. That’s why it means so much when you win. The time and resources spent preparing for Daytona are incredible, but it’s worth it because it’s such a big deal."

The level of preparation also mirrors the Super Bowl strategy. Teams analyze past races, study track analytics, and rely on spotters, high above the track, to help drivers through the pack. While the Super Bowl crowns a season champion, the Daytona 500 gives drivers prestige and a potential playoff spot.

Before the 2025 NASCAR season opener, Chase Elliott attended the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl LIX party in New Orleans. The 29-year-old Hendrick Motorsports driver joined sports stars such as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, former NFL receiver Dale Moss, and coach Bill Belichick. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models were also in attendance at the event.

The Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles was historic, as the former aimed for a never-before-seen three-peat. The high-energy atmosphere of the game underscored yet another similarity between NASCAR’s biggest race and the NFL’s biggest stage.

Despite the brief detour for Super Bowl festivities, Elliott remains focused on the Daytona 500. He has yet to win the “Great American Race” but previously secured pole positions in 2016 and 2017. His Hendrick Motorsports teammate, William Byron, will enter the season opener as the defending champion.

