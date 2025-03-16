Why has Dodge's presence in NHRA been inconsistent? All you need to know

Dodge has been in and out of the NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) drag racing for years. It started as a machine shop in the early 1900s and began making cars in 1914. Dodge built fast muscle cars in the 1960s-70s and competed with other manufacturers in the NHRA.

In 2016, Dodge and Mopar decided to stop supporting Pro Stock racing after the NHRA made teams switch from carburetors to electronic fuel injection. Chevy kept investing, but Dodge put more focus on building high-performance cars for everyday drivers. Dodge expanded into Sportsman racing with the team Don Schumacher Racing. Without Dodge’s backing, fewer teams could afford to race their cars and Pro Stock was almost entirely filled with Chevy Camaros.

Today, Dodge is known for performance cars like the Charger and Challenger under Stellantis. However, when Dodge released the Challenger SRT Demon that could run a quarter-mile in under 10 seconds in 2018, the NHRA banned it because cars that fast needed extra safety equipment, like a roll cage. However, it changed its rules in 2022 and allowed cars made after 2014 to race with a 9 second limit. This allowed the Dodge Demon and other high-speed cars to compete in NHRA competitions.

Dodge also withdrew its support to the NHRA Mile-High Nationals, its longest-running race sponsorship, in 2023. The brand has sponsored this race since 1989 but since the Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado closed after the 2023 season, the race no longer took place.

Dodge announces multi-year extension in NHRA Mission drag racing series with TSR

Earlier this month, Dodge extended their partnership with former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart's team, Tony Stewart Racing (TSR). The Stellantis brand first started its partnership in 2022 and will continue to support Top Fuel and Funny Car teams in the NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series.

Stewart started racing in Top Fuel last year and replaced his wife, Leah Pruett, in the Dodge Direct Connection//SRT dragster. He finished ninth and was named the NHRA Rookie of the Year.

"Working with an elite, championship-caliber team like Tony Stewart Racing brings Dodge and Direct Connection to the forefront at each of the NHRA’s 20 national events, especially with legendary drivers like Tony Stewart and Matt Hagan behind the wheel. Dodge’s celebrated legacy in NHRA competition dates back more than 60 years, and we’re looking forward to celebrating more wins with Tony, Matt, Leah, and the TSR team for years to come," said Dodge CEO Matt McAlear.

Since 2022, TSR and Dodge//SRT have won 16 NHRA races, including Matt Hagan's Funny Car Championship triumph in 2023. Leah Pruett joined TSR in 2022 and has scored three NHRA wins in two years, 2022-23.

