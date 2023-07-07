Why does Indy 500 winner drink milk? Tradition behind the celebration explored

Every year, the Indianapolis 500 (Indy 500) captures the attention of motorsports enthusiasts around the world. It is an iconic event that showcases speed, skill, and determination.

While winning the Indy 500 is a remarkable achievement in itself, there is one peculiar tradition that has become synonymous with the victory celebration – drinking milk.

For over eight decades, the winner of the Indianapolis 500 has been presented with a bottle of milk immediately after their victory. This tradition dates back to the 1930s and has evolved into a unique and cherished aspect of the race.

But why milk? What is the significance behind this unusual celebration?

The origins of the milk-drinking tradition can be traced back to the 1933 race. At that time, milk was not associated with victory or the Indy 500 in any way. However, a humble and passionate dairy farmer named Louis Meyer changed that.

Meyer, a three-time winner of the Indy 500, was known for his love of buttermilk. After winning the race in 1933, he was photographed drinking a glass of buttermilk on Victory Lane. The gesture caught the attention of the media, and a new tradition was born.

In the following years, milk became synonymous with victory at the Indy 500. The American Dairy Association recognized the opportunity to promote the dairy industry and decided to make milk an official part of the celebration.

In 1956, the tradition became more formalized when milk was presented to the winner in a commemorative glass bottle. Today, the American Dairy Association of Indiana continues to provide the milk for the celebration.

Each Indy 500 winner has their own selective choices of milk

Intrestingly, it's not just any milk that is handed to the winner. Each driver participating in the race is asked to provide their milk preference before the event. The choices usually include whole milk, 2% milk, and skim milk.

The dairy association makes sure to have the preferred type of milk on hand for the winner's celebration. This ensures that the tradition is personalized and meaningful to the individual driver.

Marcus Ericsson celebrating with milk after winning the 2022 running of the Indianapolis 500

The choice of milk has also seen some changes over the years. In the past, buttermilk was a popular choice, inspired by Louis Meyer's preference. However, as the tradition gained popularity and more drivers won the race, the preferences shifted towards regular milk. Today, most winners opt for regular whole milk.

The milk-drinking celebration has become an emotional moment for many drivers. It is a moment of reflection and realization that they have etched their names in the annals of racing history. For some, it is a childhood dream come true, a culmination of years of sacrifice and determination.

Drinking milk from the famous Borg-Warner Trophy, alongside legends of the sport, is a powerful and humbling experience.

The tradition has become so ingrained in the Indy 500 that any deviation from it would feel incomplete. It has become a part of the race's identity, a symbol of its rich heritage and the values it represents.

