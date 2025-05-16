Why did NASCAR abandon North Wilkesboro Speedway for years? Explored

North Wilkesboro Speedway is among NASCAR's most historic ovals, with its origins in 1947, pre-dating the foundation of the predecessor of the Cup Series. Adding to its legend, the 0.625-mile oval is also tied to moonshine smugglers and NASCAR legend Junior Johnson.

Ad

Despite its rich legacy, NASCAR didn't race at the track for 27 years, with multiple factors leading to its abandonment after Jeff Gordon's victory in 1996. Following years of neglect, revival efforts led by Marcus Smith and Dale Earnhardt Jr. culminated in the historic short-track oval hosting the All-Star Race in 2023.

Looking back at the decline of North Wilkesboro Speedway, several reports suggest the track lacked modern facilities as NASCAR expanded into larger, more lucrative markets in the 90s. Founded and owned by Enoch Staley and the Combs family, it had the lowest seating capacity on the 1996 schedule.

Ad

Trending

All-Star Race (Source: Imagn)

Following Staley's death in 1995, Bruton Smith, founder of Speedway Motorsports Inc., negotiated separately with the Combs family and acquired their shares of the track. Meanwhile, Bob Bahre, owner of New Hampshire Motor Speedway, struck a deal with the Staley family to purchase their half-interest.

Ad

After these transactions, North Wilkesboro Speedway lost both of its dates on the Cup Series calendar beginning in 1997. Bruton Smith transferred the April race date to the newly built Texas Motor Speedway, while the Bahre-owned New Hampshire Motor Speedway took over the other slot. In 2007, Speedway Motorsports Inc. acquired full ownership of the track and currently retains it.

Despite a brief revival in the early 2010s, the track roared back to life after renewed efforts led by Marcus Smith and Dale Earnhardt Jr. a decade later. The latter first visited the dilapidated facility in 2019 to produce a digital scan of the track. Following a successful CARS Tour event in 2022, NASCAR brought the All-Star Race to the historic oval during its 75th anniversary season.

Ad

NASCAR champion suggests a points race for North Wilkesboro Speedway

Former NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick made a bold proposition to nix the All-Star Race while continuing to race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Harvick suggested that NASCAR should still honor its star drivers but proposed combining the All-Star Race weekend with the pre-season Clash.

Harvick said the historic 0.625-mile oval deserved a points race, suggesting a 400-lap race with the entire field on the grid. He said on the Happy Hour podcast:

Ad

"I say we nix All-Star Race. I just think that with all the effort and things that go into it, we can't find a format that everybody likes. I think we should honor our guys, we have to figure out how make the Clash be the Clash and the All-Star Race and make it all work together."

Ad

"I think North Wilkesboro deserves to be a points race. It would be a fantastic points event, 400-laps all the cars on the race track, full weekend. I don't think North Wilkesboro should go anywhere," he said on Happy Hour podcast. [30:00 onwards]

Following North Wilkesboro's revival, several historic race tracks have made a comeback, including Bowman Gray and Rockingham. Although North Wilkesboro could host a points-paying race in the future, no reports suggest it will happen soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dheeraj Angadi Dheeraj is an F1 and NASCAR journalist, and has already garnered over 4 million reads during his short stint for Sportskeeda. He is steadfast in being thorough in research, combing through social media for the latest developments and fan sentiments, and specializes in writing reader-friendly content.



He is a fan of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and roots for Kyle Larson in NASCAR. Dheeraj, who is a fan of McLaren among F1 constructors, would like to see the Buddh International Circuit return to the calendar.



In his free time, Dheeraj enjoys expanding his sports knowledge by watching and following football and basketball. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.