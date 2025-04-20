Why NASCAR disqualified Jesse Love at Rockingham and declared Sammy Smith the winner? Explained

Despite finishing first, JR Motorsports’ Sammy Smith was awarded the win after Jesse Love was disqualified from the 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham. NASCAR’s decision came after Love’s No. 2 Chevrolet failed post-race inspection for a suspension-related infraction.

Love led 53 laps in a dramatic overtime finish and appeared to seal his second Xfinity Series win of the year. However, the joy was short-lived. During post-race teardown, NASCAR officials found that the mating surfaces in the truck trailing arm suspension assembly on Love’s #2 Whelen Chevrolet were not in full contact. This was a direct violation of Section 14.14.2 I5.h of the NASCAR Rule Book.

The rule stated that all mating surfaces between the truck trailing arm and the U-bolt saddle must be in complete contact with each other at all times. The Richard Childress car failed to meet this criterion. NASCAR Xfinity Series Director Eric Peterson elaborated on the breach, stating, via Frontstretch:

"Unfortunately at the end of the race and post-race teardown, [the] 2 car of Jesse Love for RCR failed post-race inspections. So, the rule that they violated was 14.14.2 I5.h. That's truck trailing arm spacers and pinion angle shims is the area of the rule. The way that rule reads is all mating surfaces between the truck trailing arms and the U-bolt saddle must be in complete contact with each other at all times, and unfortunately that was not the case."

In light of the disqualification, second-place finisher Sammy Smith was declared the race winner, collecting his first victory of the 2025 season and the third of his career. He also claimed the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. Reacting to the turn of events, Smith told NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass:

"It's cool. It's tough to kind of win him like that. It's unfortunate, I've been on the other end of the stick of where Jesse's at, but yeah, I guess, take them how you can get them, I guess."

Peterson further confirmed that Love’s fastest lap would be nullified and emphasized the severity of the rule. He added that the infraction was appealable, and the team has time to decide on their next steps. NASCAR also conducted a full teardown on Smith's #8 Pilot Chevrolet, and the car's spec and suspension checks passed the spectrum.

In another penalty-related move, NASCAR suspended Justin Bonsignore after the race for unsafe lug nut installation. The disqualification promoted Smith to first place and relegated Love to 37th.

Sammy Smith during practice at Rockingham Speedway. Source: Getty

The Xfinity Series returned to the Rockingham Speedway and delivered a dramatic race from start to finish. Connor Zilisch qualified on pole but was penalized to start at the back after a flat rear. Drivers struggled for grip on the worn-out surface of the 0.94-mile oval, as the race saw two red flags, 14 cautions, and 17 lead changes.

Sammy Smith wasn't a frontrunner early, running outside the top 10 in both Stage 1 and 2. However, the final third of the race changed everything. After the 13th caution, Smith found himself battling Jesse Love for the lead, eventually overtaking him with five laps to go. Just as Smith looked set to clinch the win on track, the 14th caution brought the field together again for a green-white-checkered finish.

In the overtime restart, Love executed a bump-and-run on Smith, edging ahead and crossing the line 0.691 seconds clear. But the post-race inspection turned the tables entirely, rewriting the results and giving Smith the win he had briefly lost. Both drivers have qualified for the playoffs with 16 races left and remain in the top ten of the Xfinity standings.

