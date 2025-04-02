Why do NASCAR haulers have beds? Joe Gibbs Racing explains

Joe Gibbs Racing took to its social media account to share the answer to one of the most asked questions — why do NASCAR haulers have beds? Through their Instagram post, the Cup Series team revealed that the beds in the hauler are not for the racers, but for the Truck drivers themselves.

Joe Gibbs Racing uploaded a reel from their official Instagram account where they shared the answers behind the presence of beds in haulers. In the video, they showcased how the haulers carry cars and take them to different parts of the country for race weekends.

Explaining the technique where drivers sleep in the haulers, NASCAR Cup Series team JGR shared through the video,

"Do NASCAR hauler drivers sleep in the Truck at the track? No, they sleep in the hotel rooms. So why do truck haulers have beds? They will sleep in the Truck, but not at the track."

"For further tracks, each truck gets two drivers; this allows haulers to stay on the road while following legal driving time limits. While one driver is behind the wheel, the other driver is on the bed, getting their needed rest time," the video further explained.

NASCAR haulers are an integral part of the sport as they enable the teams to transport their cars from one track to another, that too on time, and in perfect conditions. At times, the haulers travel for days to reach from one to another destination.

Joe Gibbs Racing owner hailed Denny Hamlin after Martinsville win

Joe Gibbs Racing owner Joe Gibbs had all the praise for Denny Hamlin after the #11 driver claimed the Cook Out 400 victory at the Martinsville Speedway in a dominant fashion. The JGR star led a whopping 274 laps out of 400 to secure his spot in the playoffs.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) and his family celebrate his win at the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Hamlin took the Checkered Flag ahead of his teammate, Christopher Bell, who started from pole. This was Hamlin's first victory since Dover in April last year and his 55th in his Cup Series career.

Reacting to the victory, here's what Mr. Gibbs stated in the post-race interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio,

“Yeah, it's awesome. Two of our cars in the playoffs, that's great. So off to a good start, see if we can keep going.”

Earlier in the season, Christopher Bell claimed three back-to-back victories in Atlanta, Austin, and Phoenix and qualified for the 2025 NASCAR playoffs.

With Hamlin's win, Joe Gibbs Racing secured four wins in seven races and has two drivers out of four in the playoffs. Chase Briscoe and Ty Gibbs, the other two JGR drivers, are yet to win a race this season.

