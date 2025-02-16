Why did NASCAR place Cleetus McFarland on probation before the Daytona race? Everything you need to know

NASCAR placed YouTuber and racer Cleetus McFarland on probation for the remainder of the 2025 season due to rule violations during a test session at Daytona. The penalties were related to the use of an in-car camera and a safety equipment issue. McFarland admitted fault and accepted the consequences. He revealed the reason, and acknowledged his mistake in his latest Youtube video.

Ad

During a mandatory test session before the ARCA Menards Series race at Daytona, McFarland broke two NASCAR rules. The first violation involved an in-car camera. NASCAR prohibits in-car cameras unless they are provided by the organization.

The rule is in place to prevent teams from using advanced camera technology to collect data that could help them in the competition. Cleetus McFarland, unaware of the full reasoning behind the rule, used a helmet camera, which was against the regulations. Despite this, NASCAR later worked with McFarland to provide him with an approved in-car camera for his race content. Talking about the incident he said,

Ad

Trending

"You might think that's a really silly rule - why wouldn't they allow in-car cameras? Well, I thought that too, and that's why I ran it. Then come to find out, they don't allow in-car cameras because of data collection." [1:10]

The second violation involved safety equipment. Cleetus McFarland ignored a decision made by an ARCA official regarding his safety gear. He later admitted this was a mistake and accepted responsibility. NASCAR fined him and placed him on probation for the remainder of the year. This means he must follow all regulations closely for the rest of the 2025 season or risk further penalties. Elaborating on the situation he added,

Ad

"One of the ARCA officials made a decision about my safety equipment and I ignored that. I screwed up and I take full blame for that situation and I totally understand why they have put me on probation." [2:00]

Ad

McFarland made his ARCA Menards Series debut at Daytona International Speedway, driving the No. 30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing. The 29-year-old YouTuber, whose real name is Lawrence Garrett Mitchell, has built a massive following online with motorsports content. He started his racing career in 2022, competing in the Stadium Super Trucks Series and later trying his hand at drag racing.

McFarland performed well during the ARCA test in January, setting lap times within the top 15. However, qualifying for the race was canceled due to rain, and the starting lineup was set based on practice results. He started the race from 23rd position.

Ad

Cleetus McFarland Finishes 30th in ARCA Debut

McFarland's first ARCA race was eventful, but ultimately ended in disappointment for him due to two on-track incidents. On Lap 12, McFarland was involved in a multi-car crash coming out of Turn 4. The accident was triggered when Amber Balcaen’s No. 70 car got loose, causing a chain reaction that collected McFarland and several others. His No. 30 Ford made light contact with the inside wall, but he was able to continue the race.

Ad

A few laps later, Balcaen’s car spun again, this time directly in front of Cleetus McFarland. With no time to react, McFarland collided with the side of her vehicle, causing significant damage to his car. The crash forced him to retire from the race, resulting in a 30th-place finish.

As sourced via Daily Downforce, despite the DNF, Cleetus McFarland remained in high spirits. After being cleared by the infield care center, he described his experience as “rippin’ around Daytona like a bald eagle” in a FOX Sports interview. Later, he joined the FOX Sports broadcast team to discuss his race and share his excitement about competing in NASCAR.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"