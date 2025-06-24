Why did NASCAR skip practice from the Atlanta race schedule?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway (currently known as EchoPark Speedway) this weekend. Unlike other Cup races, there’s no practice session at Atlanta because it’s considered a superspeedway after a reconfiguration and repave.

Ad

Superspeedways, like Atlanta, are known for drafting, where cars run in close packs, and a practice race doesn’t offer much benefit in terms of getting a better feel for the track.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

NASCAR’s decision to eliminate the practice race from Atlanta Cup weekend from the track’s new “superspeedway-style” setup, and the same goes for other drafting tracks like Talladega Superspeedway and the summer Daytona race.

Since Atlanta track’s reconfiguration in 2022 (narrowing to 40 feet and steep 28 degrees of banking), it now behaves more like a superspeedway, relying on pack drafting instead of single-car setups.

Traditionally, NASCAR skips practice at superspeedways (the examples are Talladega, Daytona summer, and now Atlanta), based on the logic that drafting dynamics in groups can't be replicated in solo practice laps. Additionally, it prevents unnecessary wear or crashes before race day.

Ad

Ad

The 1.54-mile-long quad-oval-shaped Atlanta, which opened in 1960, has a racing surface with 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway.

NASCAR 2025 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart entry list for the Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The list of the 40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers set to compete for the 2025 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend.

Ad

#01 - Corey LaJoie (i) #1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #66 - David Starr (i) #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #87 - Connor Zilisch (i) #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

This weekend's Cup Series race will be telecast on TNT Sports at 7 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.