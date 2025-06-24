Why did NASCAR skip practice from the Atlanta race schedule?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 24, 2025 13:30 GMT
NASCAR: Quaker State 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway (currently known as EchoPark Speedway) this weekend. Unlike other Cup races, there’s no practice session at Atlanta because it’s considered a superspeedway after a reconfiguration and repave.

Superspeedways, like Atlanta, are known for drafting, where cars run in close packs, and a practice race doesn’t offer much benefit in terms of getting a better feel for the track.

NASCAR’s decision to eliminate the practice race from Atlanta Cup weekend from the track’s new “superspeedway-style” setup, and the same goes for other drafting tracks like Talladega Superspeedway and the summer Daytona race.

Since Atlanta track’s reconfiguration in 2022 (narrowing to 40 feet and steep 28 degrees of banking), it now behaves more like a superspeedway, relying on pack drafting instead of single-car setups.

Traditionally, NASCAR skips practice at superspeedways (the examples are Talladega, Daytona summer, and now Atlanta), based on the logic that drafting dynamics in groups can't be replicated in solo practice laps. Additionally, it prevents unnecessary wear or crashes before race day.

The 1.54-mile-long quad-oval-shaped Atlanta, which opened in 1960, has a racing surface with 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway.

NASCAR 2025 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart entry list for the Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The list of the 40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers set to compete for the 2025 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend.

  1. #01 - Corey LaJoie (i)
  2. #1 - Ross Chastain
  3. #2 - Austin Cindric
  4. #3 - Austin Dillon
  5. #4 - Noah Gragson
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  8. #7 - Justin Haley
  9. #8 - Kyle Busch
  10. #9 - Chase Elliott
  11. #10 - Ty Dillon
  12. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  13. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  14. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #21 - Josh Berry
  19. #22 - Joey Logano
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #24 - William Byron
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #66 - David Starr (i)
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  38. #87 - Connor Zilisch (i)
  39. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  40. #99 - Daniel Suárez

This weekend's Cup Series race will be telecast on TNT Sports at 7 pm ET.

