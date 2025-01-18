Why did NASCAR start using stages? All you need to know

In 2017, NASCAR introduced stage racing to make its events more competitive. Races were divided into segments, known as stages, to reward drivers for consistent performance throughout the race, rather than solely focusing on the final result. This format was developed with input from NASCAR officials, teams, drivers, and broadcasters to enhance race strategy and improve the viewing experience.

Scott Miller, previously the Senior Vice President of Competition and now a competition strategist, told JALOPNIK about the thought process that went behind making this change.

“We had this idea that was wanted to create more “moments” during the race, with points on the line. Instead of just the checkered-flag moment at the end of the race, we could have several meaningful moments [throughout a race] that were impactful to the whole season," Miller said.

The primary goal of stage racing was to create more interesting segments within a race. Instead of concentrating only on the final lap, drivers get points at the end of the first and second stages, with the stage winner receiving a playoff point. This system gives drivers more opportunities to score points during the race, which has an impact on their standings in the season-long championship.

Stage racing also benefits both broadcasters and viewers. Before its introduction, live TV coverage often broke away for commercials, and this would mean the viewers would lose key moments during the race. With stage breaks built into the format, broadcasters can schedule commercials during caution periods, which means, reduced interruptions and makes for a better viewing experience.

How do NASCAR stages work?

Each NASCAR race is divided into three or four stages, depending on its length. In most races, the first two stages award points to the top 10 drivers, with the stage winner getting one playoff point. The final stage is what determines the overall race winner. Longer events, like the Daytona 500, have a fourth stage.

Stage lengths are predetermined and published in NASCAR’s rulebook before the season starts. These lengths are carefully calculated to make sure that the driver gets at least one mandatory pit stop for refueling. Now based on their strategy, teams must decide the optimal time to pit during a stage to maximize their performance.

Drivers must now balance stage points with the ultimate goal of winning the race. For example, staying out on worn tires to get a top-10 finish in a stage can bring points but might compromise performance in the final stage. Along with this, teams also must decide whether to pit before a stage ends to gain track position or remain on the track to win points.

Drivers win points during the first two stages of each race, which adds up to their season’s total. Consistent performance in the stage format helps as even a single playoff point can impact the postseason standing.

