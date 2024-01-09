The noise surrounding NASCAR’s declining viewership and ratings has reached deafening levels in recent years. As the stock car racing giant scrambles for solutions, one idea that keeps being floated is whether establishing city-based franchises - similar to the model used in leagues like the NFL and NBA - could help inject new interest and fans.

On the surface, it seems like a logical solution given the immense popularity big-market teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Lakers enjoy. But a deeper look at NASCAR’s origins and culture suggests that abandoning its regional roots could do more harm than good.

Unlike the structured franchise models of other major sports, NASCAR grew organically out of southern stock car racing on small local tracks in the 1940s and 1950s. The early racers were independent moonshine runners evading the law in souped-up cars. This outsider, renegade spirit still runs through the veins of NASCAR today - from the owner-driver structure to the flexibility for drivers and teams to acquire sponsors.

There are also logistical issues to consider. NASCAR schedules races at dozens of different tracks around the country over a nearly year-round calendar. Anchoring specific teams to individual cities would create competitive disparities and scheduling headaches without facilities comparable to single-site leagues. Regional affiliation already occurs organically on a broader level anyway, like the cluster of North Carolina-based teams near the sport’s birthplace.

Many forget that NASCAR was the fastest-growing sport in America during the 1990s and early 2000s without any major structural changes. Its growth came not from mimicking stick-and-ball sports leagues but by leaning into those unique outsider qualities. Introducing city-based franchises now would only serve to neuter the vibrant, rebellious attitude that older generations of working-class fans initially fell in love with.

The danger also lies in potentially alienating that loyal regional fanbase in a desperate bid to attract new viewers. As NASCAR President Steve Phelps reiterated during his “State of the Sport” address last year, a big priority is enhancing the experience for long-time, core fans. He seems to recognize that staying true to the roots and culture matters more than quick fixes.

Potential solutions for NASCAR

Rather than overhauling its entire competitive framework to expand markets, there are less invasive solutions NASCAR could first consider. Schedule more races in under-served regions of the Pacific Northwest, Canada, or overseas. Increase concert and festival content around race weekends. Experiment with formats like the special Garage 56 car at Daytona, and showcase rising stars like Zane Smith and Noah Gragson through cross-promotions with other racing series.

NASCAR became a national sensation by embracing what made it unique. The answer lies in reconnecting with cultural traditions, not abandoning them outright for city-based window dressing. There is power and appeal in preserving an identity, something leagues like the NFL have learned all too well. The loud, gritty authenticity of those Southern roots still offers the best route back to renewed relevance. NASCAR just needs to stay confident while cruising in the right lane.