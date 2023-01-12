Why is NASCAR still so popular in the United States?

NASCAR Cup Series is the top series of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR). As a sport, NASCAR has become one of the most popular racing sports in the United States and its popularity continues to evolve and grow every season.

Fans who follow the sport totally understand why the sport is growing in popularity, but many others don’t. So why is NASCAR racing still so popular in the United States? Well, there are several reasons that emerge over and over.

Let’s take a look at some of the reasons why the sport has been getting so much love over the years.

The primary reason why this motorsport is so popular is because it is a very family-friendly sport. People of all ages love to watch the races together as a family. The Cup Series races are typically held on a Sunday, which happens to be the time when most families have free time.

It makes it easier for families to get together and enjoy the sport without having to worry about their office work and other commitments. This is one of the main reasons why this motorsport is increasing its popularity among every age group.

The great thing about NASCAR as a sport is its rich history and tradition. Many of the greatest drivers have come from Cup Series racing, including Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, and Jeff Gordon. This history and tradition has created strong loyalty among fans who continue to support and love their star drivers.

Another reason is that racing is easy to follow and anyone can enjoy it, whether you are a die-hard fan or just want to watch races once in a while. The rules of racing are fairly simple as drivers that finish first win.

There are different ways to watch races, whether it be live in person or on television. This makes it easy for people to follow and stay up to date with the action wherever they are.

NASCAR continues to evolve and grow over the years

NASCAR as a sport is constantly evolving and growing year after year. The governing body takes feedback on a regular basis from its drivers and tries to improve the experience and safety issues such as introducing new technology or making changes to the racing format.

In continuing its tradition of innovation, the governing body introduced the Next Gen car in the Cup Series last year in collaboration with drivers, teams, and manufacturers. The new technology was designed to further reduce costs for teams and increase viewers' interest in racing.

Watch the 2023 Cup Series season at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 5, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

