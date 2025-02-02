Why did NASCAR threaten to ban drivers from the 2025 Daytona 500? Everything you need to know

NASCAR warned drivers before the championship race that any attempt to manipulate the outcome would result in suspension from the 2025 Daytona 500. This was a direct response to controversial moves in the Martinsville race, where teams worked together to influence playoff standings.

The controversy began at Martinsville Speedway during the Xfinity 500. In the final laps, Chevrolet and Toyota drivers made strategic moves to help their teammates. Chevrolet’s Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon blocked for William Byron, while Toyota’s Bubba Wallace let Christopher Bell pass him in the final turn. Bell’s pass was followed by a wall ride, a move NASCAR recently outlawed.

As sourced via dailydownforce.com, fans and insiders reacted with outrage, questioning whether the playoff system encouraged such tactics. NASCAR chose to penalize team members rather than drivers or manufacturers, sparking further debate about enforcement. NASCAR COO Steve O’Donnell expressed frustration, stating:

“What I saw in Martinsville pissed me off, and it pissed everyone off at NASCAR because we all know better, and we know what happens.”

To prevent similar incidents in the championship race, NASCAR warned drivers that violations would result in missing the Daytona 500. During an interview on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour Podcast, 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano confirmed that officials issued a stern warning before the season finale. NASCAR made it clear that any form of race manipulation would lead to severe consequences, including a ban from the sport’s biggest event.

“They did threaten us before the race that if anyone manipulates the race somehow, you’re not racing the Daytona 500 next year,” Logano said.

No violations were recorded during the championship race, leaving it unclear whether NASCAR would have followed through on its punishment. Logano himself questioned the seriousness of the warning, asking:

“Is that a threat? Is that real?”

Discussions are ongoing about whether NASCAR will implement stricter penalties for manufacturers in the future. O’Donnell emphasized NASCAR’s commitment to the sport’s integrity, saying (via dailydownforce.com):

“We’re not going to let people, drivers, teams, anyone, OEMs challenge the integrity of the sport.”

Suspension from the Daytona 500 would also have financial consequences. The 2024 Daytona 500 purse exceeded $28 million, and the 2025 prize could be even higher. Losing the chance to compete in the sport’s most prestigious event would be a significant penalty for any driver.

A Look at the 2024 Daytona 500 Before the 2025 Race

William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, greets fans on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2024- Source: Getty

The 66th running of the Daytona 500 took place on February 19, 2024, after a rain delay. William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports won the race. As the field approached the white flag, Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric, running second and third, respectively, collided while attempting to pass Byron. The crash allowed Byron to clinch victory, marking Hendrick Motorsports’ first Daytona 500 win since 2014.

The race featured 41 lead changes among 20 drivers and five caution periods over 18 laps. The average speed was 157.178 mph, and the event lasted just over three hours. The victory was significant for Hendrick Motorsports as it came exactly 40 years after the team’s NASCAR debut at the 1984 Daytona 500.

Joey Logano led the first lap before early pit stops and strategy shifts resulted in multiple lead changes. Chase Elliott won Stage 1, while Ryan Blaney took Stage 2.

With nine laps remaining, a major crash known as The Big One involved 23 cars, bringing out a red flag that lasted 15 minutes and 27 seconds. The race restarted with four laps to go, setting up a battle between Byron and Chastain for the lead.

Chastain attempted a pass on the last lap but lost control after contact with Cindric, triggering the last caution. NASCAR reviewed the timing of the caution and declared Byron the winner.

