Why Ralph Earnhardt's impact on Dale Earnhardt's career was bigger than wins and trophies

By John Breeden
Modified Sep 27, 2025 04:19 GMT
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Sr. - Source: Getty
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Sr. - Source: Getty

September 26th (Thursday) marked 52 years since the passing of the legendary Ralph Earnhardt. The father of Dale Earnhardt and the grandfather of Dale Earnhardt Jr. tragically perished after suffering a heart attack. Despite his life being cut short, Ralph Earnhardt paved the way for his son to become arguably the greatest driver NASCAR had ever seen.

Ad

Ralph Earnhardt won over 350 NASCAR sanctioned events, despite never winning in the Cup Series. He cut his teeth on the dirt tracks around his hometown of Kannapolis, North Carolina. Earnhardt was named one of NASCAR's 50 Greatest Drivers in 1998, over two decades after his passing.

Ralph Earnhardt established a legacy for himself, but what he did for his son Dale's career was arguably more influential. The younger Earnhardt would go watch his dad on the dirt tracks as a kid, hoping one day he'd get the chance to be behind the wheel. As his NASCAR career unfolded, Dale Earnhardt got the nickname "The Intimidator" due to his aggressive driving persona and his black #3 Richard Childress Racing car.

Ad
Trending

Much of that persona was carved from the way his dad Ralph drove. In an X post by a user with the handle "nascarman" posted a quote from Dale Earnhardt about how he wanted fans to react to him. The post added that Dale Earnhardt took a lot of inspiration from Ralph Earnhardt, who thought much of the same thing when it comes to crowd reactions.

Here's what the user wrote via X:

Ad
"'My daddy said, 'Man, if they're not clapping for you, they better be booing you.' Love that quote from Dale. People know Dale raced that way, but people from 1960 knew Ralph Earnhardt was the same way"
Ad

Ralph Earnhardt passed away in 1973, six years before Dale Earnhardt would become a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver. Using many of the tactics he learned from his late father, Dale Earnhardt became a NASCAR Cup champion in 1980, just his second year on the circuit.

From there, Dale Earnhardt became one of the most prolific drivers in history, winning a record-tying seven Cup championships and 76 career races. Unfortunately, his career was tragically cut short in a fatal crash on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500.

Ad

Ralph Earnhardt's life was tragically cut short at 45 years old, but his impact and legacy lived on through Dale Earnhardt in the decades that followed.

Was Ralph Earnhardt inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame?

As accomplished as Ralph Earnhardt was as a stock car driver, he has never been inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame alongside his son Dale Earnhardt and grandson Dale Earnhardt Jr., who are both Hall of Fame members.

Ralph Earnhardt was however, was inducted into the National Motorsports Press Association's Hall of Fame in 1989 and the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1997. He was a Sportsman Division Champion in 1956 and a Limited Sportsman Champion in 1959 and 1960.

About the author
John Breeden

John Breeden

John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of JMU collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.

John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.

Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by John Breeden
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications