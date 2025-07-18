Why does Richard Petty always wear sunglasses? All you need to know

The 'King' of NASCAR, Richard Petty, is not just recognized by his record-breaking statistics in the history of NASCAR, but also by his personality and the natural aura that he carries.Over the years, his signature look of a cowboy hat, belt buckle, and those ever-present sunglasses has become an iconic style that many have tried to copy all around the world. But why does the 88-year-old always wear glasses?The primary reason Richard Petty wears glasses all the time is due to a medical issue. Petty suffers from a medical condition which makes his eyes extremely sensitive to light. Due to this condition, exposure to sunlight or strong artificial light may cause eye strain, discomfort, or even headaches.Richard Petty once shared in an interview the reason behind his dressing style and the look that he carries.&quot;It just happened. I’ve always wore sunglasses. My eyes are pretty sensitive to light. And Kyle Petty, my son, had a business called “Kyle Petty Boot Barn,” and he sold boots… Once he got that, I started wearing cowboy boots,&quot; Richard Petty said via the Charlotte Observer in May 2024.Richard Petty interacting with a fan- Source: ImagnOver time, Petty's sunglasses became a key part of his iconic image and became a trademark for him. Fans came to associate the legendary driver with his shades on signifying his cool and composed vibe.Even after his retirement, Petty has continued to wear his signature sunglasses, with his look even inspiring a character in the movie Smokey and the Bandit.Richard Petty's Michigan milestone is unbreakable even after 40 yearsRichard Petty's NASCAR career records remain unmatched even after 33 years since his retirement from the sport. The legendary driver had an era of dominance in NASCAR with numerous records, like ten consecutive wins in the Cup Series in 1967, as well as a staggering 200 Cup race wins.Petty went race after race delivering results and executing exceptional performances throughout his career. One milestone that he achieved which still hasn't been achieved after 40 years and may never be achieved, is his 1000th race start, which he achieved at Michigan in 1986.Petty started a total of 1184 Cup races and won seven championships during his career, showing unbelievable longevity and determination. The closest to Petty in terms of starts are Ricky Rudd with 906 starts and Terry Labonte with 890 starts.Compared to current drivers, Kyle Busch has made 730 starts in his career, and it would still take him seven years more if he wishes to have 1000 starts in the sport.It is nearly impossible in the modern era for anyone to meet Petty's career start record. He is still very prominent in the world of NASCAR, producing podcasts and shows where he discusses the news around NASCAR.