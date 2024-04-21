Why is there a Truck lap carrying the American flag prior to Talladega NASCAR race? Tradition, name and more

Over the years, fans have witnessed numerous NASCAR tracks being associated with a list of traditions that amplify the uniqueness of different racing venues. One such tradition that has existed in the sport for over two decades is "Johnny Ray's Big Rig" truck lap prior to NASCAR races at Talladega Superspeedway.

For 23 years, race fans have been treated to the sight of the iconic gold, brown and chrome Big Rig cruising around Talladega Superspeedway, carrying the giant American flag during the playing of the national anthem before the start of races. This tradition, known as "Johnny Ray's Big Rig," has become a symbol of patriotism and reverence at the renowned race track.

The tradition dates back to October 21, 2001, when John Ray, an Eastaboga native, decided to pay tribute to both his country and his late friend, the legendary Dale Earnhardt, in the wake of the tragic events of 9/11. Ray used to own a trucking company a few miles away from the Talladega track, and took the opportunity to run his truck adorned with the colossal American flag on the NASCAR race track.

Although John Ray passed away in 2020, his legacy lives on through his son, Johnny, who continues the tradition of driving the Big Rig during pre-race festivities. It usually takes a team of two to make this moment happen: the driver and someone to release the 10’x19’ flag to ensure it doesn't become entangled in the truck's wheels.

To navigate the infamous 33-degree banking of Talladega, the driver accelerates the truck to 100 mph during the parade lap. In 2016, Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. grabbed the opportunity to ride the truck alongside the late Ray.

A change that came in this tradition was in 2022 when fans were given the opportunity to get up close and personal with the Big Rig, which was put on display in the Midway area during the playoff race on the 2.660-mile surface.

Who was John Ray, the mastermind behind the Big Rig NASCAR tradition?

John Ray was a true racer at heart, having competed in eight NASCAR Cup races, including four at Talladega. His racing career took a dramatic turn during the 1976 Daytona 500, where a harrowing crash left him with 52 broken bones.

Ray was initially declared dead but was later resuscitated. Although he survived the accident, Ray never returned to the NASCAR track as a driver. He took part in some local events across Alabama in the next few years before deciding to call it quits.

Shortly after, Ray transitioned to fielding a Cup car as an owner for notable drivers such as Johnny Rutherford, Chuck Brown and a young Dale Earnhardt. The latter made his third Cup Series career start behind the wheel of Ray's No. 77 car.

Today, the legendary Big Rig emerges only twice a year during Talladega race weeks. The truck will be back on NASCAR's largest surface later this weekend when drivers compete in the Ag-Pro 300 Xfinity Series race and the GEICO 500 Cup race.

