Will Kyle Busch’s hometown luck change? NASCAR Cup Series Las Vegas 2025

Kyle Busch is currently competing in his 21st full-time NASCAR Cup Series season. A two-time champion in the series, he is one of the more competitive and consistent drivers. He also held a 19-season win streak, winning at least one race per season, however, it was recently broken in his second season with Richard Childress Racing.

The Las Vegas native raced under the Joe Gibbs Racing tag for most of his career but moved to RCR in 2023. His stint appeared strong with the team initially, winning multiple races that year, however, last year turned out to be a major disappointment. He achieved multiple top-10 finishes but failed to win any races.

The 2025 season has been a better start for the 39-year-old, marking three top-10 finishes in the first four races, yet, being away from a win. Heading into his home race next, he would be competing for victory once again.

In his 63 wins, Busch has won only once in Las Vegas. While he has had very strong performances on the track in other years as well, it was only once in 2009 that he drove himself to victory lane.

Kyle Busch celebrates his win at Las Vegas, 2009 (Getty Images)

There has been a clear improvement in his #8's performance this season. Richard Childress Racing seem to have worked on their cars and crew quite a bit and have gained reasonable performance. Busch had chances of winning in earlier races and has led 55 laps in the season.

While he might have a chance to win at Las Vegas later this week, his crew would have to put in perfect strategy and Busch would have to avoid any chances of getting involved in a wreck. This would increase his chances of winning.

Kyle Busch shares positive note after competitive stint at the Phoenix Raceway

Busch qualified in 15th place for the Shriners Children's 500 earlier last week. The race was quite a tricky one because Goodyear provided the teams with two different tire compounds. The option tire provided more grip and faster lap times but degraded.

Amidst this situation and multiple cautions, Busch was able to hold his position and finished the race in eighth place, marking yet another top-10 finish.

Reacting to his weekend, he shared a post on X, remarking on the much better performance he had with his car compared to last year.

"Another solid weekend by this 🎱 team! Big improvement from last year here. Let’s keep this string of Top 10s going next week at home💪🏻," Busch wrote.

Kyle Busch is expecting to bring in another top-10 at the end of this week as Cup Series heads into Las Vegas, his home race.

