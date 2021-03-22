William Byron continues string of good finishes with P8 at Atlanta

William Byron shocked the NASCAR world earlier this season by winning at Homestead Miami. He has been consistent since that victory, finishing in P8 for the last three races. He now sits at eighth in the points standings heading into the next race.

“Decent day for the No. 24 Liberty University Chevrolet team," William Byron said after the race.

"We were up around the top-five for most of the day and just had a bad final run; a bad restart got us back there and we just never could really recover. We managed an eighth-place, which is decent, but definitely want a lot more than that. We’ll go to work and figure out where we can improve so we can get better for the next one.”

Two stage wins + over 200 laps led = a solid day @amsupdates!https://t.co/PFjGAxZp1F — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) March 22, 2021

William Byron started the Folds of Honor Quick trips 500 in eighth place but moved back to tenth by the end of stage one. He then surprised everyone with a fifth-place finish in the second stage of the race, which could have set Byron up for his second top-five finish of the season.

Unfortunately for William Byron, it wasn't meant to be as he spent much of the last stage trying to hold on to eighth position. He collected seven stage points but didn't have the same consistency that Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson showed throughout the race.

Is William Byron a legitimate title contender?

Byron has a lot of work to do if he wants to be a title contender in the fall, but he is a lot closer than before. Hendrick Motorsports seem to have faster cars at mile-and-a-half-tracks, giving Bryon yet another advantage as the season goes on.