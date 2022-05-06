William Byron and Hendrick Motorsports agree on 3-year contract extension for the NASCAR driver

William Byron signed a three-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports to continue driving the team's No. 24 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series. Byron's contract will last until the end of the 2025 season.

A contract deal between Byron and Hendrick Motorsports was agreed upon on Monday. The announcement was made public on Thursday. Byron's current contract with Hendrick Motorsports was set to expire at the end of 2022.

In a press release, William Byron stated that he is so thankful to Mr. Hendrick, Jeff Gordon, and Hendrick Motorsports since they have supported his growth process. He stated:

“With the great people around me, I’m excited to continue pursuing race wins and playoff success. Together we’ve built a No. 24 team that I know will contend for championships. I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season and my years to come with Hendrick Motorsports.”

However, the owner of Hendrick Motorsports showered praise on William Byron, stating that:

“William is a tremendous driver and a truly exceptional young man. As impressed as I am by his innate ability inside a race car, I admire his character and maturity even more. William is on an amazing trajectory, and I believe he’s only just begun to scratch the surface of his potential. We are fortunate to have him in our stable.”

The four-time Cup Series winner has proven to be an important component of Hendrick Motorsports' future.

Since the 2018 season, Byron has been a full-time driver for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series. In addition to his debut season, Byron has qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs every year.

William Byron and his teammates have extended their contracts with Hendrick Motorsports

Byron, 24, has two Cup Series victories this season and four overall in his career. In 2021, he made the playoffs for the third year in a row after posting 20 top-10 finishes.

Byron was signed by Hendrick Motorsports when he was 18 years old, in August 2016. He ascended to the Cup level after winning the Xfinity Series four times in 2017.

He was named Rookie of the Year in 2018. Aside from Hall of Famer and four-time winner Jeff Gordon, Byron is the only other Cup Series driver to win for Hendrick in the No. 24 Chevrolet.

Chase Elliott signed a five-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports in February, keeping him with the organization through 2027.

The defending Cup champion, Kyle Larson, signed an extension in July 2021 that will keep him in the No. 5 car until 2023. Alex Bowman signed a contract extension in June 2021 until the end of 2023.

