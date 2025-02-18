Winners and losers from 2025 Daytona 500 ft. Team Penske

The 67th running of the Daytona 500 is in the books as the NASCAR Cup Series circuit heads to Atlanta this weekend. For some, "The Great American Race" was a race of triumph or strong performances. For others, it was one they'd like to forget and move forward with the season.

So, which drivers and teams came away from the Daytona 500 satisfied, and who left disappointed? Let's take a look at three winners and losers from last Sunday's 500-mile season opener.

Winner, William Byron

You're not going to find a bigger winner from this year's Daytona 500 than the race winner himself. William Byron took the white flag in Sunday's race in the ninth position. One lap later, his #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was the first across the line as he claimed his second straight Daytona 500 win.

Byron becomes just the fifth driver in history to win back-to-back 500s, joining the likes of Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, Sterling Marlin, and Denny Hamlin. After sneaking through the carnage on the backstretch and coming to the checkered flag, Byron emerged victorious in the Daytona 500.

Loser, Austin Cindric

While he had a strong performance and led a race-high 59 laps, the Daytona 500 couldn't have felt like a win for Austin Cindric. The #2 Team Penske Ford driver led at the white flag but got involved in the last-lap crash on the backstretch, thwarting his chances of a second Daytona 500 triumph.

While he managed to finish eighth, the eventual race result in case Cindric escaped the late-race calamity remains nebulous. All three of Team Penske's cars were strong, and despite leading on the last lap, the two-time Cup Series race winner left Daytona empty-handed.

Winner, Tyler Reddick

The bulk of Sunday's race was uneventful for Tyler Reddick, but the driver of the #45 23XI Racing Toyota was in the right place at the right time. As chaos ensued on the backstretch coming to the checkered flag, Reddick made it through the carnage and salvaged a runner-up finish in the Daytona 500.

Aside from his win at Talladega last season, it was Reddick's best finish on a drafting track and his best finish in the Daytona 500. While he didn't show up as a contender for much of the 500-mile event, Reddick found his way to the front when it mattered most.

Loser, Denny Hamlin

As Denny Hamlin asserted his #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to the front on the final lap of the Daytona 500, it looked as though he was about to join elite company as one of only three drivers to win four Daytona 500s. However, the Chesterfield, Virginia native was tagged by Cole Custer, triggering a massive multi-car wreck coming to the checkered flag.

Hamlin ended up going from a potential fourth Daytona 500 victory to a torn-up race car and a 24th-place finish. Whether you love or hate the 54-time Cup Series race winner, it's hard to not feel some sympathy for the driver who looked to have the win in hand on Sunday night.

Winner, John Hunter Nemechek

The Daytona 500 has seen its fair share of surprise top-five finishers over the years. When looking for one this year, look no further than John Hunter Nemechek, who scored a fifth-place finish in his #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota in his first career Cup Series top five.

Nemechek joined LMC co-owner Jimmie Johnson, who finished third, in the top five, while fellow teammate Erik Jones finished 12th. All around, it might have been the best outing for LMC in the team's history. Amid his third full-time Cup Series season, Nemechek had to be feeling great leaving Daytona after notching his first Cup top-five outing.

Loser, Joey Logano

While they had more speed than most, it was a rough Daytona 500 for Team Penske. Three-time and defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano was no exception as his #22 Team Penske Ford got caught up in a late-race wreck with 15 laps to go, resulting in a DNF and ruining his chances of a second Daytona 500 win.

Logano looked to be the class of the field at times as he led 43 laps but failed to finish the race in the end. His teammates, Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric, were also caught up in late-race incidents. However, they both managed to finish the 500-mile event. While they showed strength throughout Sunday's race, it was a difficult end for Team Penske and Logano.

