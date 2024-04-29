"Without Amy, I would have suffered emotionally" - When Dale Earnhardt Jr credited wife for concussion recovery

NASCAR is a sport that stands witness to numerous chaos during the race leading to wrecks and fatal accidents.

NASCAR veteran Dale Earnhardt Jr., in an hour-long interview with renowned journalist Graham Bensinger in June 2023, talked about going through the symptoms of concussions that affected his day-to-day life. After being a victim of numerous wrecks and crashes in his career, Dale Jr.'s infamous incident at Kansas Speedway in 2012 was deemed consequential.

The 49-year-old former NASCAR driver shared how his wife Amy Earnhardt played a vital role in his recovery days and gave immense credit to her for supporting Dale Jr emotionally. During that interview, Dale Jr said:

"I never had been that vulnerable you know vulnerable before and I've never been in need of someone like that before like I needed someone every minute of the day, without Amy I probably would have suffered emotionally, real severely. So having her there every day was really reassuring." (34:58)

The North Carolina native also shared an instance in his routine during the recovery days where Amy pushed him through.

"We would get up and I'm like I'm tired and she's like going, "all right we're going to do your exercises right now you're getting your butt out of bed and we're going to do them". If she wasn't there I might have skipped a few days, I might have skipped a week. I would have been in such despair emotionally being alone and waking up every day with that, with those symptoms, and on my own I would have probably given up.", Dale Jr added.

According to the JR Motorsports owner, that phase of his life was full of retrospection and doubts and his wife Amy had his back through thick and thin.

"It's a very deep dark hole you know and it's not one you can climb out of by yourself and so there's this person next to me going okay man I want you to do these exercises because I need you to need you to get better I need you um that just answered all any doubt if I had a sliver of doubt about what she was in this for it it made it crystal clear that she was in this relationship because she loved who I was."

Dale Earnhardt Jr and Amy Earnhardt keep each other updated on their location 24/7

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr and his wife Amy share a close relationship, having known each other for more than a decade.

Dale Jr and Amy stay updated with each other by sharing their locations throughout the course of each day. This helps the couple to know each other's whereabouts, thus eliminating the conflicts and establishing trust between them.

In a conversation with The Athletic in June last year, Dale Jr. stated:

"So I and Amy share locations on our phones 24/7. And I like that. She doesn’t have to text me, 'Where are you at?' Because that text of 'Where are you?' has no tone to it. You could take it 100 different ways, right? A text conversation can go off the rails very quickly."

"So she doesn’t have to wonder, 'What are you doing? Where are you at?' She can look and see, 'Oh hey, I see you’re over here. Would you go by Publix and pick up the groceries?' So we share our location and I’ve always kind of liked that." added Dale Jr.

Dale Jr. and Amy have been married to each other since New Year's Eve of 2016 and have two daughters together — Isla Rose (b. April 2018) and Nicole Lorraine (b. October 2020).