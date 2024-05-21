"Words can't describe it": Josh Bilicki overjoyed with multi-race Xfinity Series deal at Joe Gibbs Racing

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is in full swing, with drivers fiercely competing for the top spot. As the series gears up for its 12th installment at the iconic Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25th, 2024, there's exciting news for NASCAR veteran Josh Bilicki.

The Wisconsin-based NASCAR driver is a seasoned driver with 204 races under his belt across NASCAR's top three levels, Bilicki will pilot the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra for the remainder of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Bilicki brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. He boasts eight years in the Xfinity Series, with 96 starts and two top-10 finishes. Here's what he had to say about his latest move, in an interview with Joe Gibbs Racing:

“This is a huge opportunity for me and my partners,” said Bilicki. “I’ve been blessed to race for a lot of teams but given JGR’s reputation in the Xfinity Series, I’m particularly excited to see what we can accomplish in their equipment.”

The excitement is not a one-way affair. The executive vice president of the Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series program, Steve deSouza, also commented on their recent partnership with Josh Bilicki, stating:

“Josh brings a unique skillset to our program that is going to be particularly valuable for us with our road course efforts. We’re looking forward to having him in the car as our No. 19 GR Supra continues its owner’s championship campaign.”

New team for Josh Bilicki, and new media coverage for NASCAR Xfinity.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons

The NASCAR Xfinity Series boasts a dedicated fanbase. NASCAR fans worldwide eagerly tune in to witness these rising stars trade paint and battle it out on the track. The series recently announced a new partnership, welcoming The CW Network as the official broadcaster for the season's final eight races.

This exciting development extends The CW's media presence in motorsports. The network will exclusively broadcast the NASCAR Xfinity Series starting in 2025, with a contract spanning through the 2031 racing season. In a statement to NASCAR.com, Rick Cordello, President of NBC Sports, said:

As The CW prepares to be the new broadcast home of the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025, we want to thank our partners at the league and at NBC Sports for welcoming the network into the NASCAR broadcast family and for the early opportunity to showcase these thrilling final eight Xfinity Series races of the season,”

The Xfinity Series is characterized by high speeds, razor-sharp precision, and intense competition, pitting NASCAR's emerging talents against seasoned veterans. Currently sitting at 32nd out of 75 drivers, Josh Bilicki aims to push his Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 GR Supra through its paces and strives to climb the leaderboard at the Portland International Raceway on June 1st.