“You made history”: When Gianna Tulio commemorated beau Ryan Blaney’s first career NASCAR championship victory

Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, once praised the Penske driver for making history with his 2023 Cup Series championship. Featuring images of the couple at the season finale in Phoenix Raceway, she expressed her support for his hard-fought triumph.

Ad

Gianna and Ryan Blaney have been together since July 2020 after meeting in 2018. Gianna maintains an active social media presence with over 98k followers, sharing behind-the-scenes moments from race weekends and her family life.

In the Instagram post uploaded by Gianna on November 8, 2023, the caption read:

"I never had any doubts in you and never will. You made history and I’m so honored I was able to be there for you & watch you fight for it.❤️🏆"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Shortly after winning the Cup Series championship, Ryan Blaney popped the question to Gianna Tulio in December 2023. Their wedding took place exactly one year later, on December 12, 2024, in Aspen, Colorado. Fellow drivers who attended the winter-themed wedding include Chase Elliot, Bubba Wallace, Austin Cindric and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Ryan Blaney reflects on his 2023 championship run

On Victory Lane of the season finale, Ryan Blaney opened up about his journey through the 2023 Cup season that led to his championship triumph. Despite a second-place finish to Ross Chastain, he managed to edge out his contenders in a season filled with eight top-five finishes and 562 laps led.

Ad

Blaney made a consistent effort at the start of the season, regularly finishing in the top five, including two second-place finishes at Phoenix and Talladega. His first win of the season happened at the Coca-Cola 600, ending a 59 race winless streak.

Blaney's regular season finale at the Daytona 500 had a nightmarish end, after getting involved in a multi-car wreck that sent him on a crash with 70 Gs of force. However, he bounced back in the playoffs with a victory at Talladega that secured his spot in the Round of 8.

Ad

Another victory at the Martinsville short-track propelled him into the championship four, where he bested his contenders Kyle Larson, William Byron and Christopher Bell.

Talking to the President of NASCAR, Steve Phelps, Blaney shared his thoughts on the roller-coaster of a season and said, via Speedwaydigest:

"Yeah, I mean, I think we did an amazing job of that. I mean, it’s somewhat of an up-and-down year, but you’re going to have those moments. Through the summer we just worked really hard to try to get back where we needed to be. Kind of said a deadline for the Playoffs. We met that deadline."

Ad

Blaney went on to praise Team Penske for their role in securing the victory.

"Just super proud of the effort by everybody at Team Penske who put tons and tons of hours into hard work. No one really got down. They just put their heads down and they decided to really put in a lot of work, and it showed up, especially these Playoffs, especially the last five weeks," he added.

Ryan Blaney ranks tenth in the standings with 162 points. Despite grabbing a pole and securing a top-five finish, he has had a rather tough start to the season. With three DNFs in six starts and an average finish of 21.5, he heads into the seventh round at Martinsville, looking to recapture his past success at the track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback