“You’re very important in the industry”: When Dale Jr. recognized sister Kelley Earnhardt’s place in NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has never been shy about praising his sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller. Back in June 2019, he credited her role in shaping his career and turning JR Motorsports into one of NASCAR's most successful organizations.

Two years after his retirement as a full-time Cup driver, Kelley joined Dale Jr. in his podcast. What unfolded was a candid conversation about family, survival, and business, with Dale Jr. taking a moment to highlight just how pivotal Kelley has been both to him and the wider sport.

"I see you like a lot of other people see you, as a very important person not only in my life from a personal and a business standpoint but you're in the industry," Dale Jr. said via USA Today. "You're very important in the industry and being able to help people understand what's critical and what's important and what needs to happen in certain situations: from ownership to licensing, all types of different departments and compartments in this sport."

Their shared journey started far from the NASCAR boardrooms. The Earnhardt siblings lived through their parents' divorce, the fire that destroyed their mother, Brenda Jackson's home, and the instability of constantly changing schools - even a stint in military school. With Dale Earnhardt Sr. often absent, Kelley took on the role of a guardian. Later, after Dale Sr.'s tragic death in 2001, that bond only strengthened.

By 2002, Kelley and Dale Earnhardt Jr. turned those experiences into building JR Motorsports. It started in the Late Models and has now grown into an Xfinity Series powerhouse. Today, JRM is synonymous with driver development.

Kelley Earnhardt acknowledged her role during the 2019 conversation, saying:

"I'm just down-to-Earth and hard-working. I've always had a work ethic like that... I do say that's like a positive from our childhood, from that situation, is like we were built to survive, so to speak... I feel that way about myself, I'm not so sure about Dale. I can't speak for him in that, but I feel like we were set up to survive situations, and hard things were put in front of us from that standpoint."

Dale Jr. himself has often said that Kelley is the backbone of the operation. JR Motorsports recently celebrated its 100th NASCAR Xfinity Series win under Kelley's leadership.

Kelley Earnhardt celebrates Dale Jr.'s Late Model return

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller, after winning the 2024 Xfinity Series. Source: Imagn

Even as JR Motorsports continues to thrive, Kelley Earnhardt has also embraced her role as her brother’s biggest supporter. Dale Jr., now a Hall of Famer and co-owner of the CARS Tour, is set to climb back into the driver’s seat this Saturday at Anderson Motor Speedway. He’ll pilot the No. 8 Budweiser Chevrolet in the Bennett Equipment 225, a nod to the iconic paint scheme he carried in the 2001 Pepsi 400 at Daytona.

For Dale Jr., the return is as much about nostalgia as competition. His last Late Model outing in April ended in disappointment after a late crash, but he remains eager to give it another go. The Anderson event will feature a 125-lap Late Model Stock race alongside a 100-lap Pro Late Model feature, marking the tour’s first trip to the South Carolina track since 2017.

Ahead of the race, Kelley joined in the excitement online. On her Instagram story, she reposted a JR Motorsports post of her brother suited up in the retro Budweiser scheme again with the caption reading 'Back in the saddle.'

Kelley Earnhardt's story on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s No. 8 Budweiser. Source: @kelleyearnhardtmiller (via Instagram)

It was a proud nod from a sister who has been there for every step of Dale Jr.'s journey, from childhood struggles to Hall of Fame honors and beyond. Saturday's Bennett Equipment 225 will add a new chapter to that journey, and fittingly, Kelley Earnhardt is once again there to cheer him on.

