Florida State Spring Game 2021 Preview and Prediction: 3 things to watch

The Florida State Seminoles look to be competitive again in the Atlantic Coast Conference after capping off a 3-6 season in 2020 with several key areas for the team to address in the off-season.

Here are three things to look out for in the spring.

Can Milton take the starting QB job at Florida State?

FSU has plenty of options at QB in 2021, as they will have four QBs with a different set of skills and experiences on the current roster. The team currently has Tate Rodemaker and Chubba Purdy, two redshirt freshmen who saw playing time opportunities in 2020, and Jordan Travis, who played 12 games in 2020 as a redshirt sophomore.

McKenzie Milton was the 8th-highest-graded QB (90.1) from 2017-18.



Can he return to form at FSU? pic.twitter.com/TEELZZJAra — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 17, 2021

But let's not forget about McKenzie Milton, who transferred to Florida State from the University of Central Florida in December of 2020. Milton has not seen the playing field since 2018 after suffering a tragic injury in 2018, one similar to NFL QB Alex Smith's leg injury he suffered in the same year. But considering his experience between 2016-2018 at UCF, he could be the starting QB if Milton shows he's ready after over two years of not playing football.

More time to evaluate the roster after a chaotic 2020 season

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was tough for Florida State and all other college teams to gaze at an understanding of what they have and don't have. Several off-season programs were shut down in 2020, but things have returned to normal for the 2021 spring program.

Advertisement

“Play. After play. After play. They’re going to know that you’re about to put it on ‘em.”#KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/DaMRE4U63O — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 2, 2021

Look out for RB Jashaun Corbin

Corbin could have a breakout season for Florida State in 2021. In the 2020 season, Corbin rushed 81 times for 401 yards and 5 touchdowns, averaging exactly 5 yards per carry. This contributed to the offensive line, which has dramatically improved blocking over the years. As long as that development continues, Corbin could be in for an 800+ yard rushing season in 2021.