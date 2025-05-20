Amanda Balionis shares her ‘full circle moment’ with $30M NFL player at the 2025 PGA Championship

At the PGA Championship, Amanda Balionis spoke to a lot of people. As the on-site reporter for CBS Sports, she spoke to countless golfers, personalities, and more. That includes Greg Olsen, a former NFL player turned broadcaster.
The $30 million-worth former tight end (Celebrity Net Worth) was in Charlotte for the event and got the chance to catch up with Balionis. This is significant because it provided quite a moment for the longtime sports reporter.
Balionis captioned her Instagram story and shared the details:
"Such a great time with Greg Olsen and T-Mobile in Charlotte this week. He was the first NFL player I ever interviewed back in 2009 when I was covering high school football and was doing a story on his family (football royalty in New Jersey)... it was cool to have this full-circle moment!"
Olsen is a bit of a Charlotte legend. He spent several seasons with the Carolina Panthers, becoming one of their greatest pass-catchers and helping them make their most recent trip to the Super Bowl (2016).
Now, he's a FOX broadcaster, but he took some time last weekend to head back to Charlotte for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow and caught up with the reporter he once talked to almost two decades ago.
Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship by five strokes, giving himself a third career Major and first Wanamaker Trophy with Olsen, Balionis, and the rest of the golf world watching.
NFL star shouts out Amanda Balionis at PGA Championship
Greg Olsen got to reunite with an old friend from his NFL days over the weekend. The PGA Championship, golf's second Major of the year, was in Charlotte at Quail Hollow. Amanda Balionis was there to cover it, and she got the chance to sit down again with Olsen.
Olsen said in his caption:
"Spent PGA Championship week with my friends [at T-Mobile] For Business and [Amanda Balionis] talking golf and technology and how T-Mobile is truly changing the game for fans, players, and even announcers like me. Amazing stuff AND your boy predicted the winner from the start!! Heck of a weekend."
The former Panthers star claims he nailed the prediction, although Scottie Scheffler is the world No. 1 and was the betting favorite going into the event.
