What teams will be in the USFL in 2022?

The USFL will make a return to TV screens this April as another league seeks to compete with the NFL and keep football fans satiated during its off-season. Eight teams will take part in this competition, divided into the North and South Divisions, looking to be crowned champions come July.

Here is the lowdown on all the teams that will be participating in the competition.

All you need to know about USFL teams

North Division

Michigan Panthers

Representing the state of Michigan are the Panthers, and they will be hoping to bring the state more pride than the Detroit Lions have recently. They will be hoping to do better than their namesakes in the NFL, too.

They have a good roster, led by first overall pick Shea Patterson and former Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch, who is a former first-round pick in the NFL. They will be coached by Jeff Fisher, who has been the head coach of the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Rams. They just might bring some football pride back to the long-suffering Michiganders and start as one of the favorites.

New Jersey Generals

The New Jersey Generals will be led by former San Antonio Commanders head coach Mike Riley. Bringing a ton of experience to the post, his latest USFL stint sees him adding to his experience of head coaching in the Canadian Football League, World League of American Football, National Football League with the San Diego Chargers and the Alliance of American Football.

They will be quarterbacked by Ben Holmes, out of Tarleton State College, who was drafted fourth overall into the USFL.

Philadelphia Stars

Led by former NFL Europe League and Canadian Football League head coach Bart Andrus, the Philadelphia Stars will be looking at securing bragging rights in Pennsylvania for the USFL.

The roster will be quarterbacked by Bryan Scott, who has experience playing for reserves in the NFL and has also played in the Canadian Football League with the Edmonton Elks.

Pittsburgh Maulers

Resurrecting the old USFL franchise, the Pittsburgh Maulers will look to bring a football championship to the city that their bigger cousins in the NFL have failed to bring in the past decade. They will be coached by Kirby Wilson, one of the most respected running back coaches in the NFL for the past quarter century, who will finally have a chance to become a head coach.

Former New York Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta will be their starting quarterback, and he will be hoping to fare a little better than he did in his NFL start, when he finished with a 0.0 passer rating against Washington.

South Division

Birmingham Stallions

Alabama gets a professional football representative in the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions. They will be led by Skip Holtz, who has college coaching experience but no pro football experience.

Their quarterback is expected to be Alex McGough. who has previously been a part of the active roster of the Houston Texans in the NFL.

Houston Gamblers

Another of the old USFL franchises, the Houston Gamblers, made a comeback, and they, too, will be hoping to fare a little better than the Texans did in the NFL last season. They will be led by veteran college coach Kevin Sumlin, who last coached in Arizona.

Clayton Thorson, who has been with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, is expected to be handed the keys to the offense as the starting quarterback.

New Orleans Breakers

The New Orleans Breakers come into the season with high hopes and fresh ideas. Head coach Larry Fedora has no coaching experience in the NFL but brings a strong college resume to the organization.

Former NFL quarterback Kyle Sloter is expected to lead the team on the field.

Tampa Bay Bandits

The Tampa Bay Bandits are not going to replace the Buccaneers anytime soon as the top dogs, especially with Tom Brady back. But they have gone for coaching experience in Todd Haley, who has been head coach in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He will have journeyman NFL quarterback Jordan Ta'amu to work with. While they may not surpass the Buccaneers, they look well-positioned to go deep into the season from the South Division in the USFL.

