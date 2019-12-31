3 players who could win the Golden Boot for the Nigerian Premier League season 2019-2020

Last season golden boot winner Mfon Udoh

Akwa United striker Mfon Udoh and Nasarawa United striker Sunsi Ibrahim were the last seasons Golden Boot winners in the Nigerian Professional Football League with 10 goals apiece. It was a season of defenders' brilliance as finding the back of the net was a nightmare for the strikers.

However, this season the strikers are showing signs of beating the 10 goals tally that last season Golden Boot winners recorded. Two players have already scored six goals in the opening ten rounds of the Nigerian Professional Football League, and therefore only four goals away from matching the number of goals that were scored by last season's Golden Boot winners.

This season Golden Boot race is going to be tight as multiple goalscorers are showing the potential of being crowned winners of the prestigious award at the end of the season.

Here's a look at players who could challenge for the Nigerian Professional Football League Golden Boot this season;

#3 Jimoh Oni (Abia Warriors)

Jimoh Oni has been in top form this season

Jimoh Oni has been a revelation for Abia Warriors this season. The former Ifeanyi Ubah F.C attacker has contributed 62.5% of Abia Warriors goals this season hence propelling 'Ochonde Babes' to 10th place in the Nigerian Professional Football League table.

With his 5 goals this season, Jimoh Oni is enjoying his best-ever scoring streak and is expected to only get better as the season progress. His 5 goals this season also include match-winning goals that have helped earn valuable points for his side.

Jimoh Oni has become a talismanic figure at Abia Warriors this season and the team's success will be heavily dependent on his goal-scoring form. He has developed into a real beast in front of the goal and has been a real menace to defenders this season.

