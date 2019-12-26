Abia Warriors vs Plateau United prediction, preview, team news and more | NPFL 2019-20

Abia Warriors will be welcoming league leaders Plateau United to Umahia Township Stadium in the Nigerian Professional Football League round 11. The hosts are heading into the match with a lot of momentum, having picked up a point in their last league match away from home against Wikki Tourists.

Their impressive home form has propelled them to 9th place in the table and they will be looking to bank on that to try and upset Plateau United. A victory over United would be a beautiful new year gift for the home fans.

The visitors have been the best team in NPFL this season as they sit atop the table 3 points ahead of second-placed Lobi Stars. However, they are going to approach this match with a lot of caution as the only loss they have this season was against a mid-table team. They've also kept only two clean sheets on the road this season.

The league leaders will be hoping to secure their third away victory this season to extend their lead at top of the table.

Abia Warriors vs Plateau United Head-to-Head

In the eight meetings between the two sides, Abia Warriors have won 2 while Plateau United have won 3. The remaining three have ended in draws. Their previous matches have been entertaining as none has ended in a barren draw.

Plateau United are heading into the match with a head to head advantage as they've won three matches against Abia Warriors two victories over them. They've also won away before at Abia Warriors heading into this crucial tie.

Abia Warriors vs Plateau United Team News

Abia Warriors are heading into this tricky fixture against top-of-table Plateau United fresh from picking up animportant away point in the last match. Jimoh Oni's first-half strike was not enough to secure maximum points for Abia Warriors as a second-half Musa Hassan goal earned them a draw in the end.

Plateau United will be looking to continue with their blistering form this season. They are heading into the match fresh from securing a stoppage-time victory in their League match against Warri Wolves. Substitute Onwuasoanya Uche struck in the 90th minute to condemn Warri Wolves to a defeat in spite of their spirited performance that was always securing a vital away point.

Abia Warriors vs Plateau United Predicted XI

Abia Warriors: Uche Okafor is expected to return to line up in between the sticks after getting a much-needed rest against Wikki Tourists. Innocent Gabriel, Parfait Jean and Austin Obarakpo are expected to be the three-man defence for the home side.

Yakub Hammed, Shedrack Aseigbu, Bell SylSylvesterd Ozor Chinedu are expected to play in the midfield with their top scorer this season Jimoh Oni expected to lead the line alongside Bello Lukman and Auta Phillip.

Plateau United: Ajboye Dele is expected to keep his place in between the sticks after featuring the last four consecutive matches. Amafuele Chizoba, Ikefe Andrew, Itodo Daniel and Jimmy Ambrose are expected to continue with their impressive defensive run this season.

Henlong Charles, Ovoke Benard, Ochowechi Oche and Nenrot Silas are expected to line up in the midfield. Mustapha Ibrahim is expected to lead the line supported by Abba Umar.

Abia Warriors vs Plateau United Prediction

Despite being 9th in the table, Abia Warriors are unbeaten at home this season. However, they've never faced a team of the calibre of Plateau United at home this season. Their poor attacking quality could limit their chances against a well-organized Plateau United defence that has let in only 6 goals. Having scored only 8 goals in 10 league matches, their chances of adding to the tally are minimal. On the other hand, their defence is supposed to be at their best to stop the league's most potent attack.

Plateau United, on the other hand, are heading into the fixture with the most lethal attack in the division that has scored 16 goals. Their goals have been spread across the squad, making it difficult for opponents to identify who next scorer will be. Mustapha Ibrahim-

their top scorer this season- has scored only 4 goals out of the 16 that the team. Their scoring consistency will be needed as they'll be facing one of the league's best defences.

Plateau United will bank on their goal-scoring prowess this season to break down a resilient Abia Warriors defence that has conceded only 6 goals this season to secure them another victory on the road.

Prediction: Abia Warriors 0-1 Plateau United