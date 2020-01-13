Akwa United v Kwara United prediction, playing 11, team news and more | NPFL 2019/2020

Akwa United would host Kwara United at the Nest of Champions in Uyo

There will be action at the Nest of Champions in Uyo, as Akwa United host Kwara United in a matchday 15 NPFL clash.

The two sides have had markedly different campaigns to this point, with the hosts battling it out for honours in the upper echelons of the standings, while their newly-promoted opponents have found the transition to the top-flight difficult and are currently engaged in a relegation dogfight.

Akwa United come into the fixture in a rich vein of form, having not lost any of their last six fixtures and currently find themselves placed fifth on the log, with 23 points from 14 matches, same with city rivals Dakkada FC.

Kwara United have been less stellar and occupy the 15th position on the standings with 16 points garnered from 13 matches.

Akwa United v Kwara United Head-to-Head

Both sides have clashed on nine occasions in the past, with the most recent meeting coming in January 2018 when Akwa United triumphed in a 3-0 home victory.

Overall, there is very little to choose between the sides and they have an identical record in matches played between themselves, with three wins recorded for each side, while the other three fixtures ended in a stalemate.

Akwa United have scored 10 goals, while Kwara scored 12 goals in matches between the two sides.

Total matches played: 9., Akwa United wins: 3, Draws: 3, Kwara United wins: 3

Akwa United form guide: D W W W W

Kwara United form guide: W W L W L

Akwa United v Kwara United Team News and Predicted XI

As already indicated, Akwa United are on a tremendous run of good form and head coach Kennedy Boboye would stick to the tried and tested squad that has given him much success thus far.

Unlike most of his contemporaries, he prefers lining his side up in a traditional 4-4-2 and Cameroonian goalkeeper Jean Efala would likely man the post and he would be protected by a defence comprising Ndifreke Effiong and Denis Nya, while Philip David and Elu Wilson would mount the full-back positions.

Ifeanyi Ifeanyi would be the creative force from the middle and he would be supported by Morice Chukwu, Aniekeme Asuquo, and Etboy Akpan, while upfront, the evergreen, Mfon Udoh would lead the line alongside Ubong Friday.

Akwa United Predicted XI: Jean Efala; Ndifreke Effiong, Philip David, Elu Wilson, Denis Nya; Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, Morice Chukwu, Aniekeme Asuquo, Etboy Akpan; Ubong Friday, Mfon Udoh

Coach Abdullahi Biffo was unveiled less than four months ago as the new Kwara United manager but the dire start to his tenure means that his job is very much on the line.

He would thus field his best side against Akwa United, in the hope that he can pick up a much-needed three points away from home.

Kwara United Predicted XI: Abdullateef Ishola, Mutiiu Oladejo, Dede Monghara, Isah Magaji, Nwanze Christopher, Isiah Ejeh, Abdulsalam Abdulsalam, Tobi Adeyi, Sunday Adeyemi, Ajibola Adeleke, Joshua Agboola

Akwa United v Kwara United Prediction

Given the imperious performance levels of Akwa United so far this season, it is hard to see their opponents picking up anything from this fixture.

The Promise Keepers won five consecutive fixtures from matchday 9, with victories over Rivers United, Dakkada FC, Lobi Stars, Jigawa Golden Stars, and Wikki Tourists propelling them up the table.

The goalless draw with Plateau United on Sunday halted their momentum and the Uyo-based side would be eager to get back on track by picking up a victory against Kwara United.

The Harmony Boys posted consecutive home victories in each of the last two gameweeks to climb out of the relegation zone and they would need to keep the momentum going if they are to avoid a drop back to the second division after just one season in the top-flight.

They would, however, face an uphill battle against Akwa United and the size of the task facing the visitors is highlighted by the fact that Boboye's side are unbeaten at home so far, winning four and drawing three of their seven fixtures at the Nest of Champions.

By contrast, Kwara United have just won one of their six away league games, with their last victory on the road coming at Nassarawa United at the start of December. They have lost their other five games away from home and it is highly likely that this figure would become six on Thursday.

Verdict: Akwa United 2-0 Kwara United