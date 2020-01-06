Akwa United v Wikki Tourists prediction, playing 11, team news and more | NPFL 2019-20

Akwa United would host Wikki Tourists at the Nest of Champions in Uyo

After another weekend of exhilarating football in the Nigerian top-flight, action would resume in midweek, with clubs prosecuting fixtures across the various venues. One such venue is the Nest of Champions and would see Akwa United host Wikki Tourist in a matchday 13 fixture in Akwa Ibom.

The home side come into the fixture off the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 away win to Jigawa Golden Stars on Saturday to catapult them up to 5th on the log - three points behind pacesetters Plateau United.

Wikki Tourists, on the other hand, continued with their indifferent start to the campaign and could only garner a point in their 1-1 home draw with Katsina United and are currently placed 10th on the standings with 16 points garnered from 11 matches.

Akwa United v Wikki Tourists Head-to-Head

The two sides have been fairly established in the Nigerian top-flight in recent years, so it is no surprise that they are regular opponents.

Akwa United have traded tackles on 15 occasions with Wikki Tourists in the past and the Promise Keepers have won seven of those fixtures, while Tourists have won five, with three games having ended in a stalemate.

Furthermore, Akwa United have scored 19 goals in the 15 games between the pair and conceded 11 goals.

Total matches played: 15, Akwa United wins: 7, Draws: 3, Wikki Tourists wins: 5

Akwa United form guide: W W W W L

Wikki Tourists form guide: D D L D L

Akwa United v Wikki Tourists Team News and Predicted XI

Akwa United have been on an upward trajectory in recent weeks and veteran coach Kennedy Boboye would field his strongest side to prosecute the fixture with Wikki Tourists.

Cameronian goalkeeper Jean Efala would likely man the post and he would be protected by a defence comprising Ndifreke Effiong and Denis Nya, while Philip David and Elu Wilson would mount the full-back positions.

Ifeanyi Ifeanyi would be the creative force from the middle and he would be supported by Morice Chukwu, Aniekeme Asuquo, and Etboy Akpan, while upfront, the returning veteran, Akarandut Orok would lead the line alongside Ubong Friday.

Akwa United Predicted XI: Jean Efala; Ndifreke Effiong, Philip David, Elu Wilson, Denis Nya; Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, Morice Chukwu, Aniekeme Asuquo, Etboy Akpan; Ubong Friday, Akarandut Orok

For Wikki Tourists, they would have the complement of Manu Garba who recently returned from injury, but the star attacker might not be started due to his lack of match fitness.

Yusuf Mohammed would retain his spot in goal behind a defence comprising of Hassan Musa, Waziri Christopher, Peter Ambrose, and Franklin Anthony.

Sixtus Forsah and Williams Ukeme would man the central midfield berths, while Sikiru Kamal and captain Idris Mohd Guda would run the flanks, with their attack led by Adamu Mohd and Newman Musa.

Wikki Tourist Predicted XI: Yusuf Mohammed; Hassan Musa, Waziri Christopher, Peter Ambrose, Franklin Anthony; Sixtus Forsah, Williams Ukeme, Sikiru Kamal, Idris Mohd Guda; Adamu Mohd, Newman Musa

Akwa United v Wikki Tourist Prediction

Given their blistering start to the campaign, Akwa United would have their sights firmly set on finishing in the continental places and rightly so, as they are currently just three points off the table-toppers.

The Promise Keepers have been in impressive form of late and come into the game as the form team of the league, having won each of their last four games, with a derby win over Dakkada FC, as well as Rivers United, Jigawa Golden Stars, and Lobi Stars recorded in this run.

In star striker Akarandut Orok they have one of the form strikers in the league, while the evergreen and deadly Mfon Udoh can also trouble any defence in the league on his day.

By contrast, Tourists have struggled to find their feet in the league this season and are winless in their last five fixtures.

They would hope to get back to winning ways at the Nest of Champions but they would find it difficult to get anything from an Akwa United side that are in inspired form.

The home side are yet to lose a game at home so far, having won three and drawn three of their six games domestically and given the difference in form of the two sides, it is highly likely that a fourth home victory would be recorded for Kennedy Bomboye's side.

Verdict: Akwa United 2-0 Wikki Tourists