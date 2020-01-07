For the first time ever Nigerian Clubs will feature in PES 2020

duruewuru Ikenna FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020 IST SHARE

The Nigerian Clubs and Other African Clubs Featured in PES 2020

Football in Nigeria is growing by the day, and every year we notice significant improvements being made to the game in the country.

Even though one can argue that not much has been achieved over the years, however, we mustn't fail to applaud the little changes we've seen so far.

This time around PES has included some Nigeria Professional Football League Teams in the 2020 version of the Pro Evolution Soccer.

It's worthy of note that PES is joint top with FIFA as the most played soccer game in the world.

Two Nigerian teams namely, Enyinmba of Aba and Rangers International of Enugu has been included in the game and football lovers all over the world can now get familier with players local to the Nigerian Professional Football League.

This recent development will definitely help the popularity of the local national league from Nigeria. PES players from around the world will get a chance to choose teams from NPFL and in term will get important information surrounding the players playing in this league.

Some other African clubs that have also been included in PES 2020 are Super Sports United, Kazier Chiefs, Sundowns and Orlando pirates from South Africa. While Ah Ahly, Esperance and Zamalek are also present.

Even though some of the other African teams had been featured in previous editions of the game, this is the first time a Nigerian club would feature and that just goes to show the growing popularity of the league around the world and of the game in Nigeria itself. There is a hope that this news will help promote the league all over the world and will help football fans to get a grasp of the beautiful game being played in the African continent.