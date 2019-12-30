Have Offers On The Table To Move, says AFC Leopards coach Mbungo

Mbungo at an AFC Leopards match

AFC Leopards head coach Andre Casa Mbungo said in a meeting with journalists that he has offers from other teams. The Rwandese tactician who managed to stabilize AFC Leopards had already given the club a 15-day notice to clear what they owe him.

Speaking with journalists, Mbungo said, "I have many offers yes, but remember my contract with AFC Leopards still exists. I gave [Leopards] a 15-day notice to settle my dues and the management has not yet got back to me. I do not want to comment on the link with Rayon Sports now but as I told you, I have offers on the table."

Rayon Sports who are a powerhouse in the Rwandese league are rumored to be interested in Mbungo's services. The Rwandese was instrumental in saving AFC Leopards from relegation battle last year and led them to contest for the title this year. However, it is rumored that the club has not paid the head coach his wages for 6 months, despite him trying to reach out to clubs officials.

Sponsors SportPesa leaving the Kenyan football scene has left clubs like AFC Leopards struggling financially and unable to meet demands. Foreigns clubs have also started to circle for top talent in the league and it is possible that AFC Leopards might start with a new coach, once the league resumes in January.