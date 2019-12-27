Ifeanyi Uba FC vs Heartland prediction, preview, team news and more| NPFL 2019-2020

Ifeanyi Ubah F.C players.

10th placed Ifeanyi Uba FC faces a tricky fixture against 13th placed Heartland FC as the two sides are only separated by 2 points in the League table. The hosts have been struggling for consistency this season and are coming to this match having lost their last fixture against the Kano Pillars. However, in this encounter against Heartland FC, the hosts will be banking on their near-perfect home record to get back to winning ways.

Heartland F.C has the opportunity to leapfrog Ifeanyi Uba Fc in the NPFL table by inflicting a defeat on them in this coming weekend. However, their recent form hasn't been ideal with them losing to Nasarawa United by the scoreline of 1-0. They have managed to pick up 7 points in their last five matches, but their main concern remains goal-scoring given that in the last 5 matches they've only managed to score 3 goals.

Given that this is the second consecutive away match for Heartland F.C, one would feel that it could work in the favour of the home side. With both teams struggling to form any sort of consistency, this encounter could very well turn out to be a turning point in either team's fortunes going forward.

Ifeanyi Uba FC vs Heartland F.C Head to Head

In the last seven matches between Ifeanyi United F.C and Heartland F.C, the former has leads the head to head battle with 3 wins to latter's 2. Two matches between them have ended up in draws. Even though the head to head record is in favour of Ifeanyi United, we must remember when the last time these two teams met, it was Heartland F.C that emerged victorious by the scoreline of 2-1.

Ifeanyi Uba FC vs Heartland Team News

Ifeanyi Uba FC is heading into the match sitting 11th in the table having lost 4 matches, won 4 and drawn 2. They're going into this match with only two wins from their last five matches. Musa Mustapha 89th minute strike condemned them to a defeat in their last match against Kano Pillars.

Skipper Charles Okafor, Ikenna Cooper, Uzioma Lucius and Christian Nnaji are expected to line up in the midfield of the park for the home side. While in-form Samuel Kalu Lucio is expected to lead the line alongside Sebastian Uche.

Heartland F.C is the only lucky team in the Nigerian Professional Football League that have picked maximum points against league leaders Plateau United. Their form has spiralled down ever since defeating the run-away leaders. However, this match against Ifeanyi Uba presents an opportunity for the team to turn things around. Lawal's early strike subjected them to a defeat in their last League match against Nasarawa United.

Joseph Onoja is expected to line up in the defensive midfield position alongside Julius Emiloju and Agbor Okpak in central midfield. Christian Pyagbara will be leading the line flanked by Chijoke Akuaneto and Chinedu Ohanachom.

Ifeanyi Uba FC vs Heartland F.C Predicted XI

Ifeanyi Uba FC: Sharp Uzoigwe, Eric Oguocha, Chilekwu Chigozie, Ezeh Chibukie, Duru Ebube, Charles Okafor, Ikenna Cooper, Uzioma Lucius, Christian Nnaji, Samuel Kalu Lucio,Sebastian Uche.

Heartland F.C: Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Godwin Emmanuel , Felix Osia, Desmond Agnekpornu, Davide Ogunloye,Joseph Onoja, Julius Emiloju and Agbor Okpak, Christian Pyagbara, Chijoke Akuaneto, Chinedu Ohanachom.

Ifeanyi Uba FC vs Heartland F.C Prediction

Ifeanyi Uba F.C is heading into the match against Heartland with a defence that has conceded more goals than the team has overall scored this season. However, their home form has been quite impressive as they are yet to concede a goal in front of their home fans. The biggest problem that they face is the lack of quality in the final third as highlighted by the fact that they have scored on 8 goals this season.

On the other hand, situation isn't much better for Heartland F.C, who have only managed a paltry six goals in ten league matches this season. They've failed to score more than one goal in a match all season, giving a big headache to their manager.

Their misfiring forwards will have to find their best form if they are to become the first team toscore at the Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium Umudim. It will take something special from the away side to break the resilient home defence as they look to add to the tally of six goals that they've scored this season.

With both teams clearly struggling for goals this season, there is a big possibility of this match ending up with a nil-nil scoreline.

Predictions: Ifeanyi Uba FC 0-0 Heartland F.C