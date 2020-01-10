Ifeanyi Uba vs Warri Wolves prediction, preview, team news and more | NPFL 2019-20

Ifeanyi Uba Eleven

Warri Wolves sit just above Ifeanyi on the league standings with just goal difference separating them. The two sides are tied on 17 points and are seven points away from the NPFL summit. Despite their position in the league standings, they have not been in bad form of late and have only lost just once in their last 5 games, failing to score in just one of those games.

They earned a hard-fought point against Heartland on Wednesday and would be looking to build on the same momentum in this tie, but their poor away form might mean they could settle for less. The away side are winless away from home since July and have not won a single game away from the Warri Township Stadium this term.

One of the toughest fixtures in the Nigeria league is the Ifeanyi Uba vs Warri Wolves showdown. Ever since first meeting between the two sides in 2015, it has been more of a one-sided battle as regards to who goes on to score first, as this fixture has never had both sides scoring in the same match. Ifeanyi Uba have been a shadow of themselves this season in comparison to their lofty standards and currently find themselves in 11th place, with 17 points from 13 games.

Their last two outings have not been good for the Nnewi based side, as they have lost both on the road, losing 3-1 and 3-2 to Enugu Rangers and Nasarawa United respectively. Scoring has not been a problem for Ifeanyi Uba in their last 5 matches, as they have only failed to score just once in their last five, but the focus has been on a weak defensive set up. However, Ifeanyi Uba are enjoying a decent run of form at home and only lost at home as far back as November of last year which was a 4-2 loss against Enugu Rangers and that was the last time they conceded at home.

Ifeanyi Uba vs Warri Wolves Head to Head

Both teams have faced off only four times in the NPFL and only once has Warri Wolves come out victorious, which was back in 2015 when they thrashed Ifeanyi Uba 3-0. The home side have enjoyed more success in this tie, winning three and losing just once in their last for encounters overall.

Ifeanyi Uba Form Guide: WLWLL

Warri Wolves Form Guide: WLWDW

Ifeanyi Uba vs Warri Wolves Team News

Ifeanyi Uba

Awazie, who got the equalizer against Enugu Rangers before they eventually lost the game, retains his place in the team and Kalu would not be serving any suspension despite him being booked. His suspension was rightly withdrawn from the team in the last match and he comes back to take his place in the defence in good shape.

Warri Wolves

Match winning defender Ababiakar will once again take his place in the team, with the likes of Mayor Daniel and Okoyoh M retaining their starting berths after impressive performances against Kano Pillars and Heartland respectively.

Ifeanyi Uba vs Warri Wolves Predicted XI

Ifeanyi Uba Predicted XI: Sharp U, Anueyiagu T, Chibuike E, Chilekwu C, Cooper I, Eric O, Gbadamosi J, Haastrup E, Kalu S.L, Nnaji C, Okafor C.

Warri Wolves Predicted XI: Ocheayi R, Agbabiaka R, Charles U, Egbeta M, Mayor D, Okoyoh M, Olalere O, Omodiagbe V, Onamado G, William S, Yahere E.

Ifeanyi Uba vs Warri Wolves Prediction

Ifeanyi Uba are yet to lose a single match in their last six. Meanwhile, Warri Wolves have not registered a single victory in their last seven games (none this season).

Prediction: Ifeanyi Uba 1-0 Warri Wolves