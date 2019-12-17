Jigawa Golden Stars v Enyimba FC prediction, preview, team news and more | NPFL 2019-20

Jigawa Stars beat Kano Pillars in a recent matchup

Jigawa Golden Stars will invite Enyimba International FC to an important clash that could see the hosts rise out of mid-table obscurity and into the higher echelons of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

So far, the newly promoted club have done very well to maintain some distance from the relegation zone, especially after a 4-1 loss to Delta Force and an early 2-1 loss to Wikki Tourists. Interestingly for the Stars, a potential winning streak lies just around the corner. Picking up successive wins against Ifeanyi Uba and Warri Wolves, they may have just enough momentum to get a three-match winning streak.

While Enyimba have been one of the toughest clubs to play against in the league, this season has been a little inconsistent for them. They currently sit in 6th position with their last successive wins coming in mid-November against Nasarawa United and Akwa United.

In the Elephants' defence, they are currently playing in the CAF Confederation Cup where they won their most recent game against San-Pedro. However, their inconsistent form might become an issue if they don't win their next game and shift a few slots higher on the table.

Jigawa Golden Stars v Enyimba FC Head-to-Head

In the two times these clubs have met, there has been one win for each side. In the first fixture, the Golden Stars were on form to score a single goal and keep the back tight. Enyimba reciprocated in the next fixture and won 1-0 as well.

Jigawa Golden Stars v Enyimba FC Team News

Newly promoted Jigawa Stars once made the news for signing 17 players and sacking 10 players right after winning the playoffs that saw them gain promotion into the first tier of Nigerian football. So far, their huge transfer market gambles have paid off quite well. They currently sit in 14th position and have every chance of exceeding all expectations in a matchup against a much stronger team in Enyimba.

Enyimba, on the other hand, just came out of a continental game against San-Pedro, which they won 1-0. Arguably Nigeria's most successful football club, Usman Abd'Allah and his lads have the capacity to weather the storm against a newly promoted squad.

Without any injury worries, Enyimba look likely to put their all into the matchup and bounce back after their injury-time loss to Akwa Starlets.

Jigawa Golden Stars v Enyimba FC Predicted XI

Jigawa: Mohamed Yusuf will certainly reprise his role in leading the line after his goal against Kano Pillars sealed their first win of the season, while Chibuzor Anyawu will aid the striker upfront. Manager Rabiu Tata will likely keep Lengkat Isaac in the holding midfielder position where he can feed Christian Charles, Bamidele Adeniyi, and Manir Ubale around him in the midfield.

Holding down the forte will likely see Innocent Kingsley, Mohammed Nasiru, Emmanuel Onu, and Pascal Eke in defensive positions, with Abdullahi reprising his role between the sticks.

Enyimba: Victor Mbaoma will likely play as the lone striker leading the side. He will be flanked by Stanley Dimgba and Reuben Bala on each wing as inside forwards. In the middle of the park, Samson Obi will feed the attack alongside Dare Olatunji and Augustine Oladapo.

On the defensive line, 28-year-old Ghanian Daniel Darkwah will play on the wings with Andrew Abalaogu, while Nelson Ogbonnaya and Ifeanyi Anaemena will hold down the forte. Behind the line, Joel Afelokhai will continue in his role as the goalkeeper for the Elephants.

Jigawa Golden Stars v Enyimba FC Predictions

The Golden Stars have to deal with a leaky defence while playing against a potent Enyimba side. Currently, they have conceded the most goals among the top 16 clubs in the league. Another problem Jigawa could face is the poor attacking quality they currently have. Having scored only seven goals in seven appearances as a team, the odds for them to beat a strong defensive side in Enyimba look quite low.

Enyimba, on the other hand, have made silly mistakes that have led to goals over the course of the season. While they have only conceded six goals in their last seven games, Jigawa are underdogs and are very capable of putting a goal past Afelokhai. Where Enyimba ticks the box, however, is in the goal-scoring department. While it isn't their near their best in recent years, Enyimba have managed to score eleven goals in their seven games this season.

With Jigawa's leaky defence and Enyimba's potent attack coming together, Enyimba have every chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Jigawa 1-3 Enyimba