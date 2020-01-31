Jigawa Golden Stars vs Lobi Stars: prediction, preview, team news and more | NPFL 2019-2020

Jigawa Golden Stars has been struggling this season

Jigawa Golden Stars welcome League leaders Lobi Stars to Hadejia Stadium this weekend. The home side has been struggling this season as they find themselves languishing 18th in the Nigerian Professional Football League table.

They've won only four matches, drawing two and losing 10. Jigawa Golden Stars succumbed to a 2-0 loss in their last League match against Dakkada FC.

Lobi Stars are going into the match with a lot of momentum having pipped Plateau United to top of the table after their 2-1 victory over Nasarwa United. An early strike by Chigozie Obasi followed by a second-half tap in by Samad Kadiri secured the maximum points for the 2018 NPFL Champions.

A trip to Kaduna State to face Jigawa Golden Stars presents a perfect opportunity for Lobi Stars to cement their position at the top of the table.

Lobi Stars has overtaken Plateau United as the early favourites to lift the trophy at the end of the season. They currently lead second-placed Plateau United by two points with one game in hand.

Lobi Stars have been struggling on the road but the match against Jigawa Stars they are expected to secure maximum points.

Jigawa Golden Stars vs Lobi Stars Head to Head

Jigawa Golden Stars and Lobi Stars met twice in the Nigerian Professional Football League back in 2012. Jigawa Golden Stars won by a scoreline of 1-0 in their first meeting while Lobi Stars won by the same margin in the return leg.

Jigawa Golden Stars form guide: LWLDL

Lobi Stars form guide: WWLDW

Jigawa Golden Stars vs Lobi Stars Team News

Jigawa Golden Stars

Jigawa Golden Stars are heading into the match having lost their last match in the NPFL against Dakkada FC. The Badaru boys have one victory in their last five league matches, a worrying sight that has dropped them to the relegation zone.

Their defence has been their greatest liability this season as they've conceded 26 goals in 16 league matches. 19th placed Adamawa United, who have shipped in 32, are the only side to concede more.

Gilbert Opana is expected to ring in changes to try and improve the team's performance to avoid relegation at the end of the season. Goalkeeper Danjuma Paul Dami, who made his debut for Jigawa Stars against Dakkada FC, is expected to keep his place in between the sticks for the home side.

Lobi Stars

Lobi Stars' consistency this season has propelled them to top of the Nigerian Professional Football League. They've lost only three matches and have the best defence so far in the division. Their impressive performance has their fans dreaming of lifting the NPFL trophy at the end of the season.

Gbenga Ogunbote was impressed with how his team responded to return to winning ways after they dropped points against Dakkada FC. Deadball specialist, Chigozie Chibasi, who scored a stunning freekick against Nasarawa United is expected to keep his place in the starting line up.

Midfielder Samad Kadiri who was also on the score sheet against Nasarawa United will also be expected to keep his place in the starting line up for Gbenga Ogunbote's side.

Jigawa Golden Stars vs Lobi Stars Predicted Line up

Jigawa Golden Stars Predicted XI: Paul Danjuma Dami, Bilal Yakubu, Nura Mohammed, Munkaila Musa, Ibrahim Umar, Yusuf Muhammed, Kingsley Innocent, Pascal Eke, Moshood Kasali, Ali Kara Maro, Richards Christopher.

Lobi Stars Predicted XI: Faith James, Lazarus John, Ebube Duru, Ayagwa Rapaheal, Mustapha Adewumi, Desmond Agbekporaon, Chukuwdi Nwaoda, Chigozie Obasi, Samad Kadiri, Tamara Ezekiel, Nzube Amaezemba.

Jigawa Golden Stars vs Lobi Stars Prediction

Jigawa Golden Stars faces an uphill task as they'll be facing the best defence in the division-a defence that has only conceded 11 goals. Their leaky defence has a difficult task to deal with a strong Lobi Stars attack.

Lobi Stars' attack has the quality to punish Jigawa Golden Stars' defence that has made silly mistakes that has mde them concede many goals so far this season. This makes Lobi Stars the clear favourites heading into the match.

Lobi Stars are looking like serious title contenders this season. The team's consistency and improvement have been evident in their performances weekly. Jigawa Golden Stars do not stand a chance of posing a threat to the current league leaders.

Lobi Stars are expected to pick another important victory as they continue marching towards the Nigerian Professional Football League title.

Prediction: Jigawa Golden Stars 0-2 Lobi Stars