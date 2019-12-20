Lobi Stars vs Katsina United prediction, preview, team news and more | NPFL 2019-20

Cyrill Ogola FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 20 Dec 2019, 15:22 IST

Lobi Stars players warming up before a match.

Lobi Stars are heading into the match against Katsina United in the NPFL as favourites to pick up maximum points. After losing their first match of the season against Plateau United, they've been impressive and now sit third in the table with one game at hand.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven matches with their only loss coming in round one of the NPFL against leaders Plateau United. Lobi Stars' defensive masterclass this season could be a basis for a strong foundation for massive success by the end of the season

Having drawn away against last season's champions Enyimba, Lobi Stars will be looking to return to winning ways and maintain their place in top three of the table. Their performance during this busy festive season could send an early statement of intent to this season's title contenders.

Katsina United have a huge task ahead of them as they'll be facing one of the toughest opponents in the League. They've been misfiring in their attack and need to put on their scoring boots if they are to get something out of the match against Lobi Stars.

The season is still young and Katsina United could use the game against Lobi Stars as a turning point for their season. A win would draw them level on points with Lobi Stars despite being 11th on the table while their opponents are third.

Lobi Stars vs Katsina United head-to-head

In the six times Lobi Stars have faced Katsina United, they have won two matches with the latter also winning two matches while the other two matches between them have ended up in draws. It has been a tight affair with their six meetings as it has failed to produce more than three goals.

Lobi Stars vs Katsina United team news

Lobi Stars are in top form this season having lost only one out of 8 NFPL matches. Their defensive organization has been impressive as they've kept 6 clean sheets in as many matches making them the team with the best defensive record in the division so far this season. They'll be looking to continue with their home dominance this season, as they've not dropped points in all their home matches.

Katsina United, on the other hand, have been vulnerable in defence while lacking firepower in their attack. Their lethargic performance has been vindicated by the paltry 5 goals they've scored in 9 league matches this season while conceding 9. They are coming into the match off an encouraging display against second-placed Dakkada FC where they managed to completely shut down their attack to emerge with 0-0 draw. They'll need this kind of defensive masterclass to nullify Lobis Stars attack.

Lobi Stars vs Katsina United predicted XI

Lobi Stars: Ocheje Moses is expected to start in between the sticks with Governor Ernest, Duru Ebube, Lazurus John and Kwambe Solomon providing cover in front of the goalkeeper. Raphael Ayagwa, Anazemba Nzube and Ebenezer Odeyemi providing stability in the midfield for the team. Samad Kadiri, Sikimi Alimi and Udeagha Chinedu will be leading the line for Solomon Ogbeide side.

Katsina United: Gambo Mohammed will likely to be leading the misfiring attack flanked by Gwammy Eric and Lawal Tasin. In the midfield, Ibrahim Nurudeen, Domnick Abaha and Lukman Mohammed are expected to provide defensive cover while linking up with the attack as well.

Kappe Frank Charles, Twasanya Samuel, Tony Danladi and Barau Usman are expected to lead the defensive line against the third-placed team. Aliko Mustapha will be tasked with keeping the Lobi Stars at bay in between the sticks.

Lobi Stars vs Katsina United prediction

Lobi Stars will be banking on their resilient defence that has conceded only four goals in 8 matches and their efficient attack that has scored 11 goals so far this season to secure another victory to add to their 3 home victories. Their experienced defence will have an easy task to keep a feeble Katsina United attack at bay.

Katsina United will be going against the team with the best defensive record so far this season as they'll be facing an uphill task to deliver positive results away from home. However, with only five goals to their name, scoring against Lobi Stars away from home could prove to be difficult. It will take something special for the away side to pick up a point against the Lobi Stars

Based on Lobi Stars' current form, where they've gone 7 matches without losing. They're going to pick up an easy win at the end of the day.

Prediction: Lobi Stars 2-0 Katsina United