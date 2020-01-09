Lobi Stars vs MFM FC prediction, preview, team news and more | NPFL 2019-2020

Lobi Stars striker Tamara Ezekiel scored the winning goal against Adamawa United

Lobi Stars host MFM FC in the next round of the Nigerian Professional Football League. Their impressive form has propelled them to 2nd place in the standings. They're level on points with Plateau United with a game in hand and have the opportunity to top the table if they win their match in hand.

Their defensive masterclass continued as they kept another clean sheet in their last match against Adamawa United. That was their seventh clean sheet of the season.

MFM FC has started the season in superb form as they find themselves sixth in the standings, five points behind joint leaders Plateau United and their next opponents Lobi Stars. They ended Dakkada FC's six-game unbeaten run on the road with their 1-0 victory.

Lobi Stars vs MFM FC Head to Head

In the seven times that the two clubs have met, Lobi Stars has won three while MFM has won two encounters, whilst two matches have ended up in draws.

Lobi Stars form guide: DWLWW

MFM FC form guide: DWDLW

Lobi Stars vs MFM FC Team News

Lobi Stars

Their top scorer, Alimin Sikiru, is expected to miss the match due to an injury that has kept him out of the last two matches as well.

Goalkeeper Moses Ocheje is expected to return to the starting line up after missing their previous league match against Adamawa United. Ezekiel Tamara, who scored the winning goal against Adamawa United, is expected to keep his place in the starting line up after an impressive show away from home.

MFM FC

Debutant Nnamadi Mejuobi, who netted the solitary goal against Dakkada FC, is expected to lead the line against the Nigerian Professional Football League's best defence. His overhead kick secured a victory for the Lagos based side and he received praise from his manager after his heroic goal.

Akpudje Joshua, who has featured in all their league matches this season, is expected to keep his place at the heart of their defence.

Lobi Stars vs MFM FC Predicted XI

Lobi Stars Predicted XI: Moses Ocheje, Bunde Moses, Ebube Duru, Ayagwa Raphael, Adeleye Aniyikaye, Governo Ernest, Abdulkareem Mumini, Samad Kadiri, Chinedu Udeagha, Tamara Ezekiel.

MFM FC Predicted XI: Abayomi Folarin, Adikwu Moses, Akpudje Joshua, Falana Olarenwaju, Chuks Kenedium, Lawal Oriyomi, Mejoubi Nnamadi, Obasi Dennis, Ogwu Clement, Balogun Alade, Akanni Elijah.

Lobi Stars vs MFM FC Prediction

Lobi Stars has the best defensive record in the division, having conceded only five goals in 12 matches this season. They're also the side to have lost the fewest matches in the Nigerian Professional League this season.

They are motivated to challenge for NPFL title this season and will be banking on their impressive home form and rock-solid defence to ensure a victory against MFM FC.

Prediction: Lobi Stars 2-0 MFM FC